(Updates prices, adds analyst quotes, Latam currencies, Poland
zloty; SAO PAULO dateline)
By Asher Levine and Sujata Rao
SAO PAULO/LONDON Feb 10 Brazil's real weakened
on Monday as traders corrected an overdone rally, while
Hungary's forint dropped on concerns the central bank may cut
interest rates further.
The real ended a four-day advance against the dollar,
losing 0.66 percent and nearly erasing the previous two
sessions' gains. The Chilean and Mexican pesos
also weakened modestly.
The trading environment for emerging assets was generally
positive, however, after soft U.S. jobs data on Friday reduced
expectations that the Federal Reserve might speed up the rate of
tapering of its monetary stimulus.
"The market read the U.S. payroll numbers on Friday as weak
and expected the Fed to be more cautious with any tapering,"
said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de
Janeiro. "We've had a bit of euphoria and today's move is a
normal correction."
MSCI's emerging equity index edged down 0.1
percent as Brazil's Bovespa nearly erased the previous
session's gains.
Investors are expected to remain cautious before this week's
testimony in Congress by Janet Yellen, the new head of the
Federal Reserve. She is known for her support of ultra-loose
U.S. monetary policy, traders said.
The Hungarian forint dropped 1.27 percent against the
dollar, reflecting nervousness before the central bank's meeting
next week and the publication of data late this week which could
show a fall in inflation to record lows and possibly into
negative territory.
"That (inflation fall) will probably make the NBH (central
bank) dangerously comfortable with the ultra-dovish stance,
and(the forint) will continue to incorporate that in its price,"
Citigroup said in a note.
Turkey's lira weakened slightly and Turkish stocks
eased 0.72 percent after Standard and Poor's cut the
outlook on Turkey's rating to negative from stable on Friday,
citing unpredictable policies and risks of economic shocks.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt, said the S&P move was hitting sentiment on the lira,
which has clawed back some January losses after big rate hikes
at the end of last month.
"We had quite a good week for the lira last week and there
is not much room for further recovery, as the central bank is
not creating confidence that it has a monetary policy that makes
the lira attractive. The rate hike only took place because the
market forced it," Leuchtmann said.
The day's outperformer was Ukraine's hryvnia, which rose as
much as 1.5 percent to an 11-day high after the
imposition of capital curbs which slapped restrictions on some
types of foreign currency purchases.
The move has stabilised the currency, boosting it almost 5
percent from 4-1/2-year lows hit last Wednesday.
The central bank offered to buy dollars at 8.49 hryvnia per
dollar, compared with 8.54 on Friday. But five-year credit
default swaps rose 38 basis points to 1,088 bps, their highest
level in two months, according to Markit.
Leuchtmann said the currency would enjoy only a short-term
gain from the capital controls.
"It leads to stabilisation but it is something that will
hurt the hryvnia in the medium- to long run, making it much more
difficult to attract foreign capital in the future."
Fitch cut Ukraine's rating by two notches on Friday to CCC
from B- and kept the outlook at negative, citing rising
political instability.
Poland's zloty snapped a five-day rally against the
dollar. Central bank policymaker Andrzej Rzonca told Reuters he
expects the economy to grow at a nearly 4 percent rate and sees
no reason to extend the bank's forward guidance on leaving
interest rates unchanged at least until the end of June.
