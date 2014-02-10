(Updates prices with Brazil close; adds South Africa,
Venezuela, Argentina markets)
By Asher Levine and Sujata Rao
SAO PAULO/LONDON Feb 10 Latin American stocks
and currencies weakened on Monday as traders corrected an
overdone rally, though volumes were light ahead of Janet
Yellen's first congressional testimony as the Federal Reserve's
new chair.
Brazil's real ended a four-day advance against the
dollar, losing 1.13 percent and erasing the previous two
sessions' gains. The Chilean and Mexican pesos
also weakened modestly.
Investors remained cautious before Yellen's testimony on
Tuesday, when they will look for clues on the future of the
Fed's monetary stimulus program, traders said.
MSCI's emerging equity index lost 0.25 percent
while its Latin America index dropped the most
in a week.
Tepid U.S. jobs data on Friday helped support emerging
markets, however, by reducing expectations that the Fed might
speed up the tapering of its stimulus program.
"The market read the U.S. payroll numbers on Friday as weak
and expected the Fed to be more cautious with any tapering,"
said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de
Janeiro. "We've had a bit of euphoria and today's move is a
normal correction."
Elsewhere in Latin America, Argentina's peso extended
its rally as local lenders continued to sell dollars following a
central bank rule change last week. The rule limits the net
foreign currency position of the nation's banks.
Venezuela, which also attempts to preserve foreign reserves
through capital controls, will set up a new parallel foreign
currency exchange platform based on bond swaps to complement two
existing mechanisms for dollar sales, the government said over
the weekend. The move drove the price of dollar-denominated
Venezuela global bonds higher.
In Europe, the Hungarian forint dropped 1.23 percent
against the dollar, reflecting nervousness before the central
bank's meeting next week and the publication of data later this
week that could show a fall in inflation to record lows and
possibly into negative territory.
The day's outperformer was Ukraine's hryvnia, which rose as
much as 1.5 percent to an 11-day high after the
imposition of capital curbs which slapped restrictions on some
types of foreign currency purchases.
The move has stabilised the currency, boosting it almost 5
percent from 4-1/2-year lows hit last Wednesday.
The central bank offered to buy dollars at 8.49 hryvnia per
dollar, compared with 8.54 on Friday.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt, said the currency would enjoy only a short-term gain
from the capital controls.
"It leads to stabilisation but it is something that will
hurt the hryvnia in the medium- to long run, making it much more
difficult to attract foreign capital in the future."
Fitch cut Ukraine's rating by two notches on Friday to CCC
from B- and kept the outlook at negative, citing rising
political instability.
Poland's zloty snapped a five-day rally against the
dollar. Central bank policymaker Andrzej Rzonca told Reuters he
expects the economy to grow at a nearly 4 percent rate and sees
no reason to extend the bank's forward guidance on leaving
interest rates unchanged at least until the end of June.
Meanwhile, South Africa's rand weakened for a second
straight session as investors eyed additional political risk
stemming from strikes in the platinum sector and often-violent
protests against poor services seen in some cities.
