By Asher Levine and Natsuko Waki

RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON Feb 11 Emerging market currencies dipped slightly on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen suggested the tapering of monetary stimulus would continue apace, while the Kazakh tenge lost almost a fifth of its value after the central bank devalued it.

Benchmark emerging stocks recovered from the previous day's losses, helping currencies with heavy reliance on foreign capital, such as the Turkish lira and South African rand, which both gained about 0.5 percent against the dollar. The rand was also boosted by better-than-expected manufacturing and employment data.

In her first public comments as Fed chief, Yellen said the central bank would "likely reduce the pace of asset purchases in further measured steps at future meetings" if economic data broadly supports policymakers' expectation of improved labor markets and a rise in inflation.

Emerging market currencies mostly pared or reversed gains shortly after her testimony to Congress was released, as expectations among some investors for a more dovish signal on monetary policy were frustrated.

"No surprises," wrote analysts at Brazil's Banco Fator, who said Yellen's statement signaled the Fed views current policy as "the proper path and the proper pace."

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso both reversed early gains against the dollar, while Latin American stocks hovered in slightly positive territory.

Kazakhstan's tenge traded at 184 per dollar after the central bank said it would devalue the currency by 19 percent because of a decline in other emerging market currencies and to combat large-scale market speculation.

"Given the pressure we have seen in emerging markets and the pressure on the rouble, the downward pressure on commodity prices from a slowdown in Chinese growth, this had to happen," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging market strategist at Danske Bank.

"If they had not devalued, there would have been serious problems for the Kazakh economy."

The devaluation lifted Kazakh stocks, with the local market rallying 12 percent.

Many ex-Soviet Union countries are under pressure to contain a spillover from a sharp fall in the currency of Russia, their main trading partner. The rouble, which eased 0.23 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, has weakened 5.5 percent this year because of concerns over the country's slowing economic growth and high inflation.

Ukraine, where anti-government protests are weighing on the economy, last week imposed new capital controls to support the hryvnia. But in the week prior to that the central bank had allowed the currency to depreciate.

The hryvnia was down 2.3 percent on the day at 8.61 per dollar, having fallen as low as 8.87 last week, levels not seen since September 2009. Banks said capital controls were likely to cripple trade and lead to a currency black market.

The Hungarian forint erased gains to trade near flat at 310.97 per euro, just off recent two-year lows. The currency had been under pressure in recent weeks as expectations grew that the central bank may cut interest rates further at next week's monetary policy meeting.

But interest rate market traders believe the central bank may need to make a policy U-turn and are pricing in rate rises of 85 bps over the next 9 months, according to Standard Bank.

