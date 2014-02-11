(Updates prices, adds post-Yellen moves, Latin America)
By Asher Levine and Natsuko Waki
RIO DE JANEIRO/LONDON Feb 11 Emerging market
currencies dipped slightly on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Janet Yellen suggested the tapering of monetary stimulus
would continue apace, while the Kazakh tenge lost almost a fifth
of its value after the central bank devalued it.
Benchmark emerging stocks recovered from the
previous day's losses, helping currencies with heavy reliance on
foreign capital, such as the Turkish lira and South
African rand, which both gained about 0.5 percent against the
dollar. The rand was also boosted by better-than-expected
manufacturing and employment data.
In her first public comments as Fed chief, Yellen said the
central bank would "likely reduce the pace of asset purchases in
further measured steps at future meetings" if economic data
broadly supports policymakers' expectation of improved labor
markets and a rise in inflation.
Emerging market currencies mostly pared or reversed gains
shortly after her testimony to Congress was released, as
expectations among some investors for a more dovish signal on
monetary policy were frustrated.
"No surprises," wrote analysts at Brazil's Banco Fator, who
said Yellen's statement signaled the Fed views current policy as
"the proper path and the proper pace."
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso both reversed
early gains against the dollar, while Latin American stocks
hovered in slightly positive territory.
Kazakhstan's tenge traded at 184 per dollar after the
central bank said it would devalue the currency by 19 percent
because of a decline in other emerging market currencies and to
combat large-scale market speculation.
"Given the pressure we have seen in emerging markets and the
pressure on the rouble, the downward pressure on commodity
prices from a slowdown in Chinese growth, this had to happen,"
said Lars Christensen, chief emerging market strategist at
Danske Bank.
"If they had not devalued, there would have been serious
problems for the Kazakh economy."
The devaluation lifted Kazakh stocks, with the local market
rallying 12 percent.
Many ex-Soviet Union countries are under pressure to contain
a spillover from a sharp fall in the currency of Russia, their
main trading partner. The rouble, which eased 0.23
percent against the dollar on Tuesday, has weakened 5.5 percent
this year because of concerns over the country's slowing
economic growth and high inflation.
Ukraine, where anti-government protests are weighing on the
economy, last week imposed new capital controls to support the
hryvnia. But in the week prior to that the central bank had
allowed the currency to depreciate.
The hryvnia was down 2.3 percent on the day at 8.61 per
dollar, having fallen as low as 8.87 last week, levels
not seen since September 2009. Banks said capital controls were
likely to cripple trade and lead to a currency black market.
The Hungarian forint erased gains to trade near flat at
310.97 per euro, just off recent two-year lows. The
currency had been under pressure in recent weeks as expectations
grew that the central bank may cut interest rates further at
next week's monetary policy meeting.
But interest rate market traders believe the central bank
may need to make a policy U-turn and are pricing in rate rises
of 85 bps over the next 9 months, according to Standard Bank.
