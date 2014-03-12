By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Latin American stocks edged lower on Wednesday on persistent fears that China's economic slowdown would hurt demand for the region's commodities, although some mining shares rebounded on a belief that a recent sell-off was exaggerated. Key Latin American currencies also posted light gains, stabilizing after a string of losses. Concerns about plunging metal prices, however, kept investors cautious. Prices of copper, Chile's main export product, rebounded late on Wednesday after a sharp three-day sell-off, but further gains were capped by lingering uncertainty about China's demand for the metal. "Copper's decline bodes poorly for the global economy," Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX, said in a note to clients. "In context of the significantly weaker than expected February Chinese trade data, the dive in copper makes it seem like an economic slowdown is hitting China - and that's not good for anyone." * The Latin American portion of MSCI's benchmark stock index was 0.2 percent lower, after dropping nearly 10 percent so far this year. * Brazil's Bovespa stock index edged higher 0.2 percent as shares of mining company Vale SA, which had dropped to an eight-month low in the previous session, rose more than 2 percent to 26.70 reais. * "A lot of people believe Vale's shares below 26 reais are worth buying, and those shares have fallen below that level today," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with Renascença brokerage in São Paulo. * Mexico's IPC stock index was little changed, however, as key Wall Street indexes were in the red. * Brazil's real climbed 0.4 percent after four sessions of losses. Investors wondered whether state-run oil company Petrobras will convert into reais at least part of the $8.5 billion it raised on international capital markets earlier this week, potentially boosting the Brazilian currency. * Chile's peso rose 0.3 percent after closing on Tuesday at its lowest level in nearly five years on the back of falling copper prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging 944.91 -1.15 -4.67 Markets MSCI LatAm 2874.67 -0.25 -9.97 Brazil Bovespa 45763.54 0.14 -11.15 Mexico IPC 38722.3 0.08 -9.37 Chile IPSA 3633.68 -0.7 -1.77 Chile IGPA 17996.79 -0.6 -1.26 Argentina MerVal 5707.29 -0.81 5.87 Colombia IGBC 12893.29 -0.23 -1.36 Peru IGRA 15133.03 0.15 -3.94 Venezuela IBC 2650.37 0.3 -3.15 Currencies daily % YTD % Latest change change Brazil real 2.3590 0.32 -0.09 Mexico peso 13.2527 0.24 -1.68 Chile peso 572.2 0.35 -8.06 Colombia peso 2046.17 -0.09 -5.58 Peru sol 2.806 -0.18 -0.46 Argentina peso 7.8750 -0.06 -17.56 Argentina peso 10.83 0.18 -7.66 <-------------------------------------------------------------- GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014:GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014:-------------------------------------------------------------->