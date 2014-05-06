RIO DE JANEIRO, May 6 Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Tuesday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates any time soon despite encouraging U.S. economic news. MSCI's benchmark index for Latin America climbed 0.7 percent as persistently low U.S. interest rates and a drop in U.S. stocks encouraged investors to seek higher returns elsewhere. Brazil's real gained the most among Latin American currencies, jumping 0.7 percent to 2.2295 per dollar. It had sold off more than 1 percent on Monday after the central bank announced it was halving the pace of roll-overs of expiring currency swaps, derivatives designed to support the exchange rate. The move suggested the bank may reduce the stock of swaps by the end of the month, fine-tuning its foreign exchange intervention program to curb further currency gains that could hurt exporters. Since the beginning of the year, the real has strengthened more than 5 percent. "If this proves to be the case, in a situation of more balanced flows, we would have to conclude that there has been a change around the central bank's intervention policy, implying a weaker real," Tony Volpon, head of emerging markets research for Nomura Securities, wrote in a research note. For now, however, global appetite for yield more than offsets a possible change in the central bank intervention policy. "Even if the central bank doesn't want a stronger real, the dollar is poised to drop in the short term," said Reginaldo Galhardo, a currency desk manager at the Treviso brokerage. As the U.S. dollar remained stuck at six-month lows against a basket of currencies, the Mexican peso rose half a percentage point to 12.99 per dollar, on track to close at its strongest level in nearly a month. Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index rallied 1.1 percent, driven by shares of retailer and bottler Femsa . Brazil's Bovespa index erased early losses and rose 0.6 percent as shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA jumped more than 4 percent. Petrobras' gains were fueled by speculation that upcoming election polls will show another drop in the popularity of President Dilma Rousseff, increasing the chances of a more market-friendly government in 2015. Investors hope Brazil's next president will change the current policy that forces Petrobras to incur losses by selling subsidized gasoline in the domestic market. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1743 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1005.29 0.43 -0.17 MSCI LatAm 3339.71 0.66 3.66 Brazil Bovespa 53759.8 0.59 4.37 Mexico IPC 41494.18 1.09 -2.89 Chile IPSA 3882.74 -0.62 4.96 Chile IGPA 19086.64 -0.46 4.72 Argentina MerVal 6895.91 0.1 27.91 Colombia IGBC 13404.86 -0.01 2.55 Peru IGRA 15621.76 -0.09 -0.84 Venezuela IBC 2332.29 -0.76 -14.77 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2240 0.94 5.97 Mexico peso 12.994 0.46 0.28 Chile peso 566.7 0.18 -7.16 Colombia peso 1917.19 0.37 0.77 Peru sol 2.801 0.25 -0.29 Argentina peso 8.0000 0.03 -18.84 (interbank) Argentina peso 10.53 -0.38 -5.03 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Priscila Jordao and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)