RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 The currencies of Brazil and Chile gained about 0.6 percent on Monday following strong Chinese factory data, while Argentine markets rallied as President Cristina Fernandez prepared to negotiate with holdout creditors who did not accept the country's debt restructuring of 2005 and 2010. Meanwhile, Brazilian stocks led losses among Latin American peers after a survey showed economists further cut their forecasts for the country's economic growth this year. The Brazilian real and the Chilean peso rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, after data showed the Chinese factory sector expanded in June for the first time in six months, improving the outlook for commodities exports from Latin America. "The positive Chinese data is prevailing today, boosting commodity-related currencies," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao Paulo. He noted, however, that trading volumes were lower than usual as Brazilian financial markets closed early, before the nation's soccer team plays Cameroon at the World Cup at 2000 GMT. While Brazil's foreign exchange market closed at 1600 GMT, the BM&FBovespa exchange shut down stock trading at 1730 GMT. ARGENTINE BONDS RALLY Argentina's global 2033 bonds soared 13 percent in price to bid 88.745 to the dollar after Fernandez on Friday reversed her long-held policy of shunning negotiations with holdouts, raising hopes that Argentina may avoid yet another debt default. A U.S. judge has ruled that Argentina can only pay the holders of its restructured debt if it also pays the holdouts, but on Monday Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said the country would ask the U.S. court to temporarily suspend that ruling while both parts negotiate. "Reaching a mutually agreeable solution will still be difficult, but the worst-case scenario that Argentina is pushed into another default does at least seem less likely than a week ago," David Rees, an emerging markets economist with London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. Argentina's next payment on restructured debt is due June 30. If it does not make that payment on time, it would have a 30-day grace period before falling into technical default. Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index gained 7 percent while its currency jumped 6.4 percent on the parallel market. In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index fell 0.75 percent as concern about the country's slowing economy weighed on market sentiment. Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a fourth straight week to only 1.16 percent as industrial output is now expected to decline, according to weekly central bank poll. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1735 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1042.63 -0.12 4.11 Markets MSCI LatAm 3398.79 0.04 6.15 Brazil Bovespa 54229.46 -0.75 5.29 Mexico IPC 42816.68 -0.11 0.21 Chile IPSA 3870.7 0.01 4.64 Chile IGPA 18901.42 -0.01 3.70 Argentina MerVal 7856.94 6.93 45.74 Colombia IGBC 14292.35 0.51 9.34 Peru IGRA 16644.19 0.02 5.65 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.2172 0.59 6.30 Mexico peso 13.0022 -0.11 0.21 Chile peso 552.3 0.65 -4.74 Colombia peso 1883.2 -0.04 2.59 Peru sol 2.802 0.11 -0.32 Argentina peso 8.1300 0.00 -20.14 (interbank) Argentina peso 11.7 6.41 -14.53 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro, Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires and Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)