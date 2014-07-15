SAO PAULO, July 15 Latin American currencies
weakened on Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen stoked investors' expectations that U.S. interest
rates are set to rise sooner rather than later.
The region's equity markets were little changed, with the
MSCI Latin American stock index down 0.5
percent.
Most of Latin America's currencies started the day in
slightly weaker territory following retail and manufacturing
data from the United States that showed the world's largest
economy is gaining steam.
Regional currencies accelerated losses later in the session
on Tuesday after Yellen made comments to a Senate committee that
many investors viewed as slightly hawkish, or more likely to
favor higher U.S. interest rates. In particular, she suggested
that should the labor market continue to improve at its current
pace, interest rates could rise more quickly than currently
expected.
"The question is whether this is just a door opener to the
possibility that the economy may be improving or whether it is a
warning flare that the Fed sees the economy as stronger than
anticipated," Citi strategist Steven Englander wrote in a client
note. "The market is correct in seeing glimmers of hawkishness
relative to the past and the absence of any new dovish
surprises."
Brazil's real posted its biggest one-day drop
against the dollar in nearly two weeks, while Colombia's peso
fell for the third straight session.
Chile's peso weakened its most in nearly a month as
the country's central bank prepared to announce its benchmark
interest-rate decision later in the day.
In a Reuters poll, 10 analysts predicted the bank will
maintain the rate at 4.0 percent, while six said it
will likely be reduced by 25 basis points. Over half of the 56
analysts in a central bank poll published on Thursday predicted
a cut.
In equity markets, Brazil's Bovespa index was nearly
unchanged, though shares of meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA
jumped 7.5 percent after Merrill Lynch analysts
raised their recommendation on the shares to "buy" from
"neutral."
Mexican and Chilean stock markets were also
little changed.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1610 GMT:
Stock indexes: Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,065.64 0.19 6.08
MSCI LatAm 3,463.83 -0.48 8.73
Brazil Bovespa 55,716.27 -0.05 8.17
Mexico IPC 43,878.05 -0.2 2.69
Chile IPSA 3,964.58 -0.01 7.17
Chile IGPA 19,291.36 -0.01 5.84
Argentina MerVal 8,701.859 -1.56 61.41
Colombia IGBC 13,699.91 -0.96 4.81
Peru IGRA 17,013.98 -0.31 8.00
Venezuela IBC 2,103.4 0 -23.14
Currencies: Daily YTD pct
pct change
Latest change
Brazil real 2.2242 -0.64 5.96
Mexico peso 12.9675 -0.10 0.48
Chile peso 557 -0.63 -5.55
Colombia peso 1,869.65 -0.51 3.33
Peru sol 2.784 -0.11 0.32
Argentina peso (interbank) 8.1500 0.03 -20.34
Argentina peso (parallel) 12.15 -0.82 -17.70
(Reporting by Asher Levine, editing by G Crosse)