(Adds investor comment, other Latin American markets, background, byline) By Paula Laier and Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 21 Brazil's stocks and currency sold off for a second straight session on Tuesday after opinion polls showed market-favorite candidate Aecio Neves losing momentum ahead of Sunday's presidential elections. Neves, who has promised to implement business-friendly policies to boost Brazil's flagging economy, lost a slight edge over President Dilma Rousseff less than a week before the Oct. 26 runoff vote, two opinion polls showed on Monday. Though Neves is statistically tied in the polls, investor concern is deepening that he may be entering a downward trend as his rejection ratings climb. In dollar terms, the benchmark Bovespa stock index , erased all of its 2014 gains to fall nearly 4 percent so far this year - a concern for foreign investors who have poured nearly 20 billion reais ($8.1 billion) in Brazilian stocks this year. Locally, many investors blame Rousseff's policies for tipping Latin America's largest economy into a recession and damaging state-run companies. Bets on a victory by Neves, who made a surprise comeback just days before the first round of elections on Oct. 5, had bolstered Brazilian markets over the past couple of weeks. "The market was spooked by the polls and is now pricing in a larger probability that Dilma will win," said Joaquim Kokudai, a fund manager with Effectus Investimentos in Brazil. "The perception is that we'll have more of the same, with high inflation and low growth." On Tuesday, the Bovespa index slumped as much as 4.4 percent, adding to Monday's 2.55 percent drop. Shares of state-run oil company Petrobras, which investors say have been hurt by Rousseff's policies, were among the biggest decliners as they slid as much as 8.5 percent. By the early afternoon, the Bovespa index pared losses to 2.4 percent on the day, contrasting with gains of about 1 percent posted by benchmark stock indexes in Mexico and Chile. BRAZIL CURRENCY WEAKENS The Brazilian real weakened as much as 1.6 percent to 2.50 per dollar in the first minutes of trading. It last traded at 2.4671, still 0.2 percent weaker for the day even as other Latin American currencies such as the Mexican peso and the Chilean gained at least 0.4 percent. Brazilian financial markets had already dropped on Monday after a survey by the MDA pollster showed Rousseff gaining momentum in the race. After markets closed, a poll by the renowned Datafolha institute confirmed the incumbent president was gaining voter support, although still within the poll's margin of error. Still, many analysts have been taking Brazilian opinion polls with a grain of salt since they failed to accurately gauge the extent of Neves' surge in voter support on the eve of the first round. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1441 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 982.76 0.13 -2.11 Markets MSCI LatAm 3070.82 -0.83 -3.26 Brazil Bovespa 52977.15 -2.44 2.85 Mexico IPC 43627.08 0.96 2.11 Chile IPSA 3801.59 1.18 2.77 Chile IGPA 18704.42 0.96 2.62 Argentina MerVal 11198.029 0.95 107.72 Colombia IGBC 13257.98 0.33 1.43 Peru IGRA 15871.18 0.34 0.75 Venezuela IBC 3045.07 0 11.27 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4671 -0.16 -4.47 Mexico peso 13.489 0.38 -3.40 Chile peso 583.1 0.43 -9.78 Colombia peso 2045.05 0.84 -5.53 Peru sol 2.899 0.10 -3.66 Argentina peso 8.4900 -0.03 -23.53 (interbank) Argentina peso 14.65 0.20 -31.74 (parallel) (Editing by W Simon)