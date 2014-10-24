By Walter Brandimarte RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 Brazil's financial markets rose on Friday following a four-day slump sparked by polls showing President Dilma Rousseff is poised to defeat market-favorite candidate Aecio Neves in Sunday's presidential elections. The Brazilian real gained 2 percent while the benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 3.5 percent on Friday with some traders saying recent losses were overdone. Trading volumes were below average, however, signaling that investors lacked much conviction. "What happened is that they exaggerated yesterday," said Paulo Celso Nepomuceno, a strategist with Coinvalores, a brokerage in Brazil. The real closed Thursday at its weakest level since April 2005 while the Bovespa ended at a six-month low, wiping out all of its 2014 gains as investors anticipated the possibility that Rousseff would gain voter support in opinion polls. After markets closed on Thursday, two major surveys by pollsters Ibope and Datafolha confirmed the incumbent president gained a clear lead ahead of the Oct. 26 runoff vote. Also supporting the Brazilian real was expectation that, under Rousseff, the central bank will likely continue its program of currency interventions, which is designed to cushion the real's depreciation trend. Neves, on the other hand, is expected to immediately stop the sale of currency swaps that are used by the central bank to support the real. BETTING ON NEVES Analysts warned that the market will remain extremely volatile as investors brace for what seems to be one of Brazil's tightest presidential election in decades. Although most investors seemed to have positioned themselves for a possible Rousseff win, others mentioned a poll released on Friday by the Sensus institute showing Neves still retained a shrinking lead over Rousseff. The poll was at odds with other major surveys showing Rousseff was ahead. "The market wants to believe in something," said an equities trader with a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "There is sti ll some hope." Many analysts have been taking opinion polls with a grain of salt since they failed to accurately gauge the extent of Neves' surge in voter support on the eve of the first round. This time, however, all surveys have shown rising voter support for Rousseff since the beginning of the week. Neves has a last chance to revert that trend in a key televised debate on Globo TV later on Friday. "Although Dilma is most likely to win in our view, Aecio's chances are greater than what polls suggest," strategists with Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research note, adding that the recent market sell-off "has gone a bit too far." "The losses to Brazilian assets will be much smaller in the event of a Dilma victory than the gains should Aecio wins," they added. Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1450 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 985.12 0.34 -2.09 Markets MSCI LatAm 3053.34 2.7 -7.12 Brazil Bovespa 52482.95 3.49 1.89 Mexico IPC 43744.91 0.12 2.38 Chile IPSA 3826.01 0.24 3.43 Chile IGPA 18805.95 0.17 3.18 Argentina MerVal 10321.88 0.52 91.46 Colombia IGBC 13294.92 -0.05 1.71 Peru IGRA 15996.94 0 1.54 Venezuela IBC 3049.25 -0.29 11.43 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 2.4635 2.01 -4.33 Mexico peso 13.5375 0.19 -3.75 Chile peso 584.2 -0.07 -9.95 Colombia peso 2065.24 -0.42 -6.45 Peru sol 2.908 -0.07 -3.95 Argentina peso 8.4900 0.00 -23.53 (interbank) Argentina peso 14.62 0.55 -31.60 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier in Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon)