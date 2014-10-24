By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 Brazil's financial
markets rose on Friday following a four-day slump sparked by
polls showing President Dilma Rousseff is poised to defeat
market-favorite candidate Aecio Neves in Sunday's presidential
elections.
The Brazilian real gained 2 percent while the
benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 3.5 percent on
Friday with some traders saying recent losses were overdone.
Trading volumes were below average, however, signaling that
investors lacked much conviction.
"What happened is that they exaggerated yesterday," said
Paulo Celso Nepomuceno, a strategist with Coinvalores, a
brokerage in Brazil.
The real closed Thursday at its weakest level since April
2005 while the Bovespa ended at a six-month low, wiping out all
of its 2014 gains as investors anticipated the possibility that
Rousseff would gain voter support in opinion polls.
After markets closed on Thursday, two major surveys by
pollsters Ibope and Datafolha confirmed the incumbent president
gained a clear lead ahead of the Oct. 26 runoff vote.
Also supporting the Brazilian real was expectation that,
under Rousseff, the central bank will likely continue its
program of currency interventions, which is designed to cushion
the real's depreciation trend.
Neves, on the other hand, is expected to immediately stop
the sale of currency swaps that are used by the central bank to
support the real.
BETTING ON NEVES
Analysts warned that the market will remain extremely
volatile as investors brace for what seems to be one of Brazil's
tightest presidential election in decades.
Although most investors seemed to have positioned themselves
for a possible Rousseff win, others mentioned a poll released on
Friday by the Sensus institute showing Neves still retained a
shrinking lead over Rousseff. The poll was at odds with other
major surveys showing Rousseff was ahead.
"The market wants to believe in something," said an equities
trader with a brokerage in Sao Paulo. "There is sti ll some
hope."
Many analysts have been taking opinion polls with a grain of
salt since they failed to accurately gauge the extent of Neves'
surge in voter support on the eve of the first round.
This time, however, all surveys have shown rising voter
support for Rousseff since the beginning of the week. Neves has
a last chance to revert that trend in a key televised debate on
Globo TV later on Friday.
"Although Dilma is most likely to win in our view, Aecio's
chances are greater than what polls suggest," strategists with
Brown Brothers Harriman wrote in a research note, adding that
the recent market sell-off "has gone a bit too far."
"The losses to Brazilian assets will be much smaller in the
event of a Dilma victory than the gains should Aecio wins," they
added.
Key Latin American currencies and stock indexes at 1450 GMT
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging 985.12 0.34 -2.09
Markets
MSCI LatAm 3053.34 2.7 -7.12
Brazil Bovespa 52482.95 3.49 1.89
Mexico IPC 43744.91 0.12 2.38
Chile IPSA 3826.01 0.24 3.43
Chile IGPA 18805.95 0.17 3.18
Argentina MerVal 10321.88 0.52 91.46
Colombia IGBC 13294.92 -0.05 1.71
Peru IGRA 15996.94 0 1.54
Venezuela IBC 3049.25 -0.29 11.43
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 2.4635 2.01 -4.33
Mexico peso 13.5375 0.19 -3.75
Chile peso 584.2 -0.07 -9.95
Colombia peso 2065.24 -0.42 -6.45
Peru sol 2.908 -0.07 -3.95
Argentina peso 8.4900 0.00 -23.53
(interbank)
Argentina peso 14.62 0.55 -31.60
(parallel)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier in
Sao Paulo; Editing by W Simon)