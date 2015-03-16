SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazil's currency rebounded
slightly on Monday on investor relief that massive street
protests over the weekend were peaceful.
The Brazilian real has weakened roughly 17.5
percent against the dollar this year and hit a nearly 12-year
low on Friday.
Investors are cutting exposure to Brazilian assets on
concerns over a recession, a credit rating downgrade and the
fallout from a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
Street protests over corruption and economic malaise took
place on Sunday in Brazil's major cities. Some traders took
short positions on Friday to protect against losses from
additional political uncertainty should the protests have ended
in violence, which did not occur.
Still, investors are unclear over what the economic impact
of louder and more widespread government disapproval will be,
especially as more fiscal tightening measures are implemented.
"Our view is that it will not change much in the short term,
and that the government will continue moving ahead with fiscal
tightening," wrote Brown Brothers Harriman analysts led by Marc
Chandler on Monday.
It is unclear how far the government is prepared to go with
the tightening once it starts to be felt by the population, the
note added.
Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso hit its
weakest level in nearly 11 years as falling oil prices continue
to hammer the currency. Petroleum is Colombia's top export.
Chile's peso was little changed, while Mexico's peso
nearly erased the previous session's losses.
The outlook for all currencies in the region will hinge,
however, on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's next
policy statement, expected on Wednesday. Signals that the Fed
could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected will
likely drive emerging market currencies sharply lower.
Equities markets were little-changed, with Brazil's Bovespa
stock index and Mexico's IPC index both down about 0.15
percent.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1731 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 940.82 0.13 -1.75
MSCI LatAm 2354.94 0.65 -14.22
Brazil Bovespa 48521.41 -0.15 -2.97
Mexico IPC 44002.29 -0.12 1.99
Chile IPSA 3845.75 0.5 -0.14
Chile IGPA 18785.09 0.41 -0.45
Argentina MerVal 10521.619 2.69 22.64
Colombia IGBC 9787.56 -0.2 -15.88
Peru IGRA 12529.29 -0.85 -15.31
Venezuela IBC 4514.57 -0.76 17.00
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2235 0.70 -17.56
Mexico peso 15.4105 0.49 -4.32
Chile peso 639.75 -0.12 -5.21
Colombia peso 2681.49 -0.50 -10.95
Peru sol 3.097 -0.03 -3.81
Argentina peso 8.7800 0.06 -2.62
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.83 1.01 9.12
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; editing by
Andrew Hay)