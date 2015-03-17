SAO PAULO, March 17 Latin American currencies
mostly weakened on Tuesday, though Colombia's peso retraced some
recent losses as traders positioned for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next policy statement.
Equities markets were mixed, with the broad MSCI Latin
American stock index slightly higher.
Traders remained cautious ahead of the Fed's announcement,
expected on Wednesday. Signals that the bank could raise
interest rates sooner than previously expected will likely drive
emerging market currencies lower.
Colombia's peso ended a three-day slump, however,
rising about 1 percent against the dollar. The currency is still
trading near its weakest level in ten years, mostly due to a
sharp decline in the price for oil, Colombia's top export.
"After hitting the 2,700 level in the morning, people are
closing out positions to be more neutral and lighter on dollars
ahead of the Fed," said Camilo Pérez, chief economist at Banco
de Bogotá.
Brazil's real extended its recent decline,
dropping as low as 3.28 per dollar, its weakest since April
2003.
Investors are cutting exposure to Brazilian assets on
concerns over a recession, a credit rating downgrade and the
fallout from a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil
producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
Recently local traders have been buying dollars amid the
uncertainty, even with an absence of clear market drivers.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index notched its biggest
gain in a month, led by shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA
.
Vale preferred shares gained about 4 percent after the
company said it would distribute $1 billion to shareholders in
2015, with the first payment set for April 30.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1756 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 948.88 0.88 -1.65
MSCI LatAm 2369.17 0.31 -13.42
Brazil Bovespa 50031.63 2.42 0.05
Mexico IPC 43889.82 -0.26 1.72
Chile IPSA 3857.31 0.69 0.16
Chile IGPA 18825.32 0.56 -0.24
Argentina MerVal 10906.89 1.49 27.13
Colombia IGBC 9837.59 0.14 -15.45
Peru IGRA 12513.4 0.27 -15.42
Venezuela IBC 4668.42 3.41 20.98
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2763 -0.99 -18.89
Mexico peso 15.4188 -0.02 -4.38
Chile peso 641.75 -0.31 -5.51
Colombia peso 2659.2 0.99 -10.20
Peru sol 3.096 0.03 -3.78
Argentina peso 8.7850 -0.03 -2.68
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.84 0.39 9.03
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)