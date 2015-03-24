RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 The Brazilian real
swung widely on Tuesday as investors tried to decipher comments
from central bank President Alexandre Tombini about the future
of Brazil's currency intervention program.
The real rose more than 1 percent in the morning,
initially boosted by Standard & Poor's decision to affirm
Brazil's credit rating at BBB-minus with a stable outlook, a
surprising vote of confidence in President Dilma Rousseff's
fiscal austerity policies.
It then erased all of the gains to drop nearly 1 percent
after Tombini said the central bank's currency swap program has
been an important tool to curb volatility in the real but
already "substantially" meets investors' demand for hedging.
Some investors saw his remarks as a sign that the central
bank intends to stop offering new swaps, which are derivatives
that provide investors with protection against currency losses,
when the program expires in April.
Investors later turned more upbeat, however, when Tombini
stressed that the central bank is comfortable with the current
stock of swaps and that it could roll over those contracts for
many years to come.
The real last traded 0.4 percent stronger at 3.13 per
dollar.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1900 GMT
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging 979.13 0.38 1.99
Markets
MSCI LatAm 2,496.65 0.04 -8.51
Brazil Bovespa 51,091.61 -1.57 2.17
Mexico IPC 44,043.42 0.21 2.08
Chile IPSA 3,893.49 0.39 1.10
Chile IGPA 18,981.9 0.41 0.59
Argentina MerVal 11,385.38 2.12 32.71
Colombia IGBC 9,833.29 -0.8 -15.48
Peru IGRA 12,532.58 0.06 -15.29
Venezuela IBC 4,796.18 -0.17 24.29
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.1284 0.44 -15.05
Mexico peso 14.907 0.13 -1.09
Chile peso 621.25 0.67 -2.39
Colombia peso 2,510.57 1.97 -4.88
Peru sol 3.066 0.26 -2.84
Argentina peso 8.7950 0.00 -2.79
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.77 0.70 9.63
(parallel)
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Walter Brandimarte; Editing
by Alan Crosby)