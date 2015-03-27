RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 The Brazilian real lost more than 1 percent on Friday, leading losses in Latin American foreign exchange markets, as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Data showing Brazil barely avoided a recession in 2014, although slightly better than expected, failed to cheer investors who remained focused on prospects for a painful economic contraction this year. "The GDP data confirmed the feeling that nothing is doing very well, that we can't expect the economy to recover any time soon," said Reginaldo Siaca, head of currency trading at TOV brokerage in Sao Paulo. Concerns about Brazil's economic and political troubles have left the real more vulnerable to sharp price moves. As the Fed prepares to raise interest rates soon, the Brazilian currency has tumbled 20 percent so far in March, more than any of the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. On Friday the real declined 1.3 percent to 3.23 per dollar, piercing its 10-day simple moving average of 3.21. Other Latin American currencies posted a better performance. The Mexican peso and the Chilean peso dropped around 0.2 percent each, while the Colombian peso gained 0.1 percent. Investors are avoiding taking on large positions in emerging markets before Yellen's speech scheduled for 1945 GMT, near or after the close of Friday's session in most of Latin America. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1745 GMT Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI Emerging 958.7 -0.39 0.64 Markets MSCI LatAm 2,407.35 -1.14 -10.73 Brazil Bovespa 50,264.59 -0.62 0.51 Mexico IPC 43,371.09 0.33 0.52 Chile IPSA 3,884.52 0.32 0.87 Chile IGPA 1,8956.18 0.34 0.45 Argentina MerVal 10,473.36 -0.53 22.08 9 Colombia IGBC 9,892.55 -0.83 -14.97 Peru IGRA 12,341.58 -0.27 -16.58 Venezuela IBC 5,095.09 1.8 32.04 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.2313 -1.33 -17.76 Mexico peso 15.173 -0.22 -2.83 Chile peso 623 -0.20 -2.66 Colombia peso 2,556.2 0.15 -6.58 Peru sol 3.093 -0.39 -3.69 Argentina peso 8.8075 0.00 -2.92 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.73 0.47 9.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Grant McCool)