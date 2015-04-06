RIO DE JANEIRO, April 6 Latin American currencies and stocks gained on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve may take longer to raise borrowing costs, boosting investors' appetite for emerging market assets. The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso, the region's worst-performing currencies this year, posted the largest gains of the session as they jumped 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.3 percent while Mexico's IPC index climbed 1 percent. Doubts about the timing of an expected rate hike by the Fed increased after Friday's closely watched employment data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls posted in March their smallest gain since December 2013. The data was released on Friday when financial markets were closed for the Easter holiday. "The data was much weaker than expected," said Flavio Serrano, a senior economist with Besi Brasil, an investment bank in Sao Paulo. "The market was closed here, so the impact is felt today." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1550 GMT Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging 1006.6 1.24 3.97 Markets MSCI LatAm 2612.19 2.53 -6.6 Brazil Bovespa 53828.96 1.33 7.64 Mexico IPC 44641.19 0.99 3.47 Chile IPSA 3968.24 0.06 3.05 Chile IGPA 19302.29 0.04 2.29 Argentina MerVal 11358.439 2.59 32.40 Colombia IGBC 10257.73 0.81 -11.83 Peru IGRA 12959.36 1.9 -12.40 Venezuela IBC 5455.8 0.12 41.39 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.0983 0.95 -14.23 Mexico peso 14.8308 0.00 -0.59 Chile peso 611.2 0.70 -0.79 Colombia peso 2527.1 1.36 -5.50 Peru sol 3.092 0.16 -3.65 Argentina peso 8.8300 -0.03 -3.17 (interbank) Argentina peso 12.48 0.56 12.18 (parallel) (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski Editing by W Simon)