RIO DE JANEIRO, April 7 Shares of Vale, the
world's largest iron ore producer, supported Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index on Tuesday as prices for the metal rebounded after
a prolonged slide.
Most Latin American stocks and currencies were higher as
investors continued to bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve may
delay an expected interest rate hike following
worse-than-forecast jobs data on Friday.
Vale's shares jumped about 5 percent on the Sao
Paulo stock exchange as prices for Dalian iron ore futures for
September delivery rose more than 2 percent after eight
consecutive sessions of losses.
Vale's shares hit a 8-1/2-year low at the end of March.
In foreign exchange markets, the currencies of Brazil
, Mexico and Chile gained between 0.2 and
0.3 percent.
Traders said Brazil's economic and political troubles, such
as those related to a corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petrobras, could still weigh on the currency
in coming days.
"Whenever the real gains someone steps in the market to buy
dollars," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias
consultancy in Sao Paulo. "The trend here is still for investors
to buy dollars."
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1750 GMT
Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct
pct change
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.49 -0.04 5.18
MSCI LatAm 2,608.89 -0.5 -3.87
Brazil Bovespa 53,685.49 -0.1 7.36
Mexico IPC 45,157.43 0.69 4.66
Chile IPSA 3,981.74 0.05 3.40
Chile IGPA 19,353.22 0.01 2.56
Argentina MerVal 11,434.33 -0.04 33.28
Colombia IGBC 10,342.86 0.21 -11.10
Peru IGRA 12,930.3 -0.15 -12.60
Venezuela IBC 5,300.09 -2.64 37.35
Currencies Daily YTD pct
Latest pct change
change
Brazil real 3.1137 0.25 -14.65
Mexico peso 14.8945 0.18 -1.01
Chile peso 609.7 0.30 -0.54
Colombia peso 2,507.5 0.94 -4.77
Peru sol 3.1 -0.23 -3.90
Argentina peso 8.8350 -0.03 -3.23
(interbank)
Argentina peso 12.34 1.22 13.45
(parallel)
