SAO PAULO, June 29 Latin American stocks fell on Monday as investors feared an imminent debt default by Greece, while shares of Brazil's Petrobras ended lower even after the state-run oil company cut its spending plans following a massive corruption scandal. Stocks fell across the board, driving a benchmark MSCI index for the region 1.8 percent lower, as investors considered the consequences of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone should Athens default on its debt this week. "What matters for most emerging markets is not so much the crisis in Greece itself, but whether this triggers contagion and large-scale financial dislocation in the wider euro zone economy," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients. "Were this to happen, the fallout for emerging markets would be more substantial than the onset of Fed tightening," he added, referring to expected interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. A Greek government official confirmed on Monday that the country will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan installment due to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. Despite the shock of a default by a euro zone country, Greece's fate is likely to remain unchanged until a snap referendum scheduled for July 5, when Greeks will say "yes" or "no" to the bailout terms presented by creditors in exchange for aid. In Brazil, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA closed 3.5 percent lower after the oil company slashed its 2015-19 spending plan to the lowest level in eight years in a bid to reduce its debt burden and regain investor confidence. Petrobras' shares rose more than 2 percent during the trading session as investors considered the new plan more "realistic," but succumbed to profit-taking at the end of the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2030 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 961 -2 2.54 MSCI LatAm 2498.71 -1.81 -6.71 Brazil Bovespa 53014.21 -1.86 6.01 Mexico IPC 44710.35 -1.88 3.63 Chile IPSA 3881.39 0.55 0.79 Chile IGPA 18924.72 0.47 0.29 Argentina MerVal 11305.52 -3.24 31.78 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.1209 -0.11 -14.85 Mexico peso 15.688 -0.91 -6.02 Chile peso 634.75 0.00 -4.47 Colombia peso 2588.63 -0.19 -7.75 Peru sol 3.172 0.00 -6.08 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.0800 -0.03 -5.84 Argentina peso (parallel) 13.24 0.30 5.74 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Peter Galloway)