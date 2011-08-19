* Stocks extend losses; set for fourth straight week of losses

* Russia loses 3.9 pct after 5 pct fall; EM FX weak

* EM local bond rally continues; South Africa leads

By Sujata Rao

LONDON, Aug 19 Emerging stocks fell 3 percent on Friday to trade just off recent 11-month lows on fears of a fresh recession in the United States and are looking set to end in the red for the fourth straight week.

Markets extended the rout which started in the previous session after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region -- the Philly Fed survey -- at the lowest since March 2009. By 1055 GMT emerging equities were down 2.95 percent .

They have lost over 15 percent this month.

"We are seeing another strong leg down as yesterday's economic data created strong fears of a U.S. double-dip recession," said John Lomax, head of emerging equity strategy at HSBC in London. "The big question now is whether this is rogue indictor or a real signal of a significant double-dip."

The U.S. data came just after weak growth numbers from Germany while fears of a euro zone country default are hitting European bank shares particularly hard. Emerging economies, while in better shape than their richer counterparts, still rely heavily on the West for export revenue and investment.

Asian markets opened to frantic selling that took Seoul down 6 percent for the biggest one-day loss since late 2008 while Taiwan markets lost 3.6 percent to 14-month lows.

In India software services shares bore the brunt of a 2.8 percent index fall, with losses of 6-8 percent. The sector derives half its revenues from the United States.

In emerging Europe, Russia, weighted to energy and metals, took a heavy battering again, falling 3.9 percent after losses of almost 5 percent on Thursday. Moscow has been one of the worst performers this month, having fallen over 20 percent.

Turkish, Hungarian and Polish markets also fell over 2 percent . South African markets fell one percent, supported by shares in gold miners which are benefiting from gold's surge to fresh record highs .

Lomax said markets may be exaggerating the importance of the Philly Fed indicator, given recent U.S. data has been fairly robust. Emerging equities are trading at 9 times forward earnings, well below a historical average of 13.3 percent.

"This could turn out to be a good buying opportunity but we need a bit more data to soothe investors' nerves," he added.

The equity weakness took its toll on emerging currencies, most of which slipped against the dollar, euro and Swiss franc. The Turkish lira, Israeli shekel and South African rand fell over half a percent to the dollar , hit also by expectations that interest rates could be cut in coming months to support economic growth.

In central Europe, the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell versus the Swiss franc for the third day in a row but losses were curbed by expectations that Swiss policymakers will not let the franc appreciate much further.

The forint has bounced 12 percent from record lows hit earlier this month against the franc.

Most Asian currencies, including the yuan, ended weaker against the dollar. Korea's won fell 1 percent for its fourth consecutive lossmaking session.

BONDS

Bonds however continue as the emerging markets' bright spot, with local debt buoyed by expectations of lower growth and interest rates. Once considered the domain of the most risk-savvy investors, the sector is rallying alongside German Bunds and Treasuries to see yields at multi-year or record lows.

JP Morgan, which runs the most widely used emerging bond indexes, said its GBI-EM local emerging debt index had returned 2.4 percent in the past week and almost 9 percent year-to-date. Sovereign dollar bonds have returned 7 percent this year.

It said its latest client survey showed 74 percent of clients planning to add local debt exposure.

South African bonds have been star performers. Yields fell to fresh record lows of 6.65 percent on the benchmark 2015 issue , a fall of 60 basis points since the start of the month. The 2018 yield fell to 2-1/2 year lows .

Foreigners are estimated to have bought 3.3 billion rand ($457 million) of debt in the secondary market on Thursday.

Zsolt Papp, who helps to manage 1.2 billion euros in emerging debt at Swiss bank UBP, said markets are optimistic on inflation while rand weakness offered a good entry point.

"Another advantage of South Africa is high yield which makes it a nice place to park your money even for a short period," Papp said.

Debt markets in emerging Europe too have been benefiting with Czech yields at or near record lows, with the 2024 issue yielding 150 bps below similar-dated Italian bonds. Polish and Hungarian bonds remained near multi-month lows hit this week.

"Pick any macro indicator, debt ratios or GDP and you see EM in general is in better shape. That's the reason EM fixed income is becoming an alternative safe haven," Papp added.

A Polish central banker said the monetary policy stance should shift to neutral from restrictive . Markets are pricing in a quarter point rate cut in Poland over the next few months.

But some are becoming cautious on Hungary, where currency risks and the Swiss franc loan burden makes it harder to cut interest rates. Societe Generale advised clients to reduce exposure to Hungarian rates.

"While we believe (a shift to an easing stance) will indeed be the case, we are concerned about the volatility in risk assets and the impact on the forint," SocGen said. "Such volatility could delay the easing cycle when the market is already priced for some rate cuts."

($1 = 7.207 South African Rand) (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)