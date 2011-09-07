* German ruling, U.S. jobs-proposal reports cheer markets

* Hungarian forint and Polish zloty further gains on Swiss move

* Israeli shekel stays near seven-month lows

By Sebastian Tong

LONDON, Sept 7 The quashing of a legal bid to block German participation in bailouts for Greece and other ailing euro zone economies helped fuel an emerging markets rebound on Wednesday, with sentiment underpinned by hopes for a more robust U.S. policy effort to boost employment.

Hungary's forint and the Polish zloty extended gains against the euro and the Swiss franc a day after Switzerland moved to curb the strength of its currency, while the Israeli shekel languished near seven-month lows after a four-day fall.

Though Germany's Constitutional Court handed its parliament a greater say over euro zone rescue plans, potentially slowing Berlin's ability to tackle the sovereign debt crisis, it also rejected attempts to block German participation in rescue plans for indebted single-currency members such as Greece and Portugal.

"Nobody really expected the Consitutional Court not to reject the lawsuits...Today is a risk-on day," said Gyula Toth, UniCredit analyst.

Reports that U.S. President Barack Obama would propose some $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending to revive flagging job creation in the world's largest economy also helped lift sentiment.

By 1145 GMT, emerging shares rose 1.9 percent, rebounding after three straight sessions of losses, while emerging sovereign debt narrowed seven basis points to trade 343 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Emerging European shares were over 1 percent higher with Russian , Polish and Hungarian shares chalking up more than 2 percent gains.

SWISS REPRIEVE

Tuesday's move by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro was particularly helpful for Eastern European currencies which have come under pressure for the level of franc-denominated debt held by households in Poland and Hungary.

After retreating four consecutive sessions against the euro, Poland's zloty rose 0.4 percent off Tuesday's near two-year trough.

Though the Polish central bank is increasingly seen easing monetary policy in the coming months, it kept interest rates on hold as expected at the conclusion of a policy meeting.

The forint steadied 0.8 percent against the euro , recovering from the eight-month low it sank to on Tuesday.

Against the Swiss franc, both the zloty and forint continued to firm, though gains were more modest than Tuesday's dramatic 8 percent gains.

The cost of insuring Polish and Hungarian sovereign debt against default continued to fall, with five-year credit default swaps for Poland quoted 11 bps lower and those for Hungary 13 bps lower by Markit.

Gains were also seen in other high-yield currencies such as Romania's leu which firmed from Tuesday's two-week low. Russia's rouble recovered from the month's low it hit on Tuesday against its euro-dollar basket and also snapped a four-day losing streak versus the dollar .

South Africa's rand also reversed course after four straight days of losses, rising half a percentage point against the dollar .

One of the few exceptions was Israel's shekel , which was flat after weakening for four consecutive sessions.

The unit, however, stayed off the seven-month low it reached against the greenback on Tuesday, when Turkey announced it was suspending defence trade with the Jewish state in a worsening spat over an Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound ship that killed nine Turks.

"The clear increase in tension between Turkey and Israel? ?is unfortunate, especially as many had been hoping on Turkey's mediator role in the region...The bottom line is that it is short-term neutral for currencies, but is an additional issue for markets to focus on," said ING Bank EMEA Economist Simon Quijano in a note.

? (Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn)