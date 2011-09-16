* Emerging shares up over 1 pct; gains peter out in Europe
* Russian rouble, Indonesian rupiah among currency losers
* Indian rupee firms from recent lows after rate hike
By Sebastian Tong
LONDON, Sept 16 Hopes of a more muscular policy
response to the deepening euro zone debt crisis boosted emerging
assets on Friday though high-yield currencies stayed mostly on
the back foot on concerns over weakening global demand.
Indonesia's rupiah and Russia's rouble were among those
languishing near recent lows, but India's rupee firmed after the
central bank hiked its key lending rate and said it would
persist with its anti-inflationary stance.
Thursday's surprise joint action by U.S. and European
central banks to boost dollar funding for stricken European
banks shut out of short-term lending markets revived optimism
that European policymakers will finally take bolder steps to
contain a growing debt crisis that threatens to fracture the
single currency area. ID:nL5E7KF1CX]
"The knee-jerk reaction to the coordinated central bank move
on equity markets, particularly in Asia, was spectacular. But
that's losing some steam now. Emerging currencies are continuing
to drift down. It's almost as if the market constantly needs a
shot of adrenaline to keep afloat," said Nigel Rendell, senior
emerging markets at RBC Capital Markets.
After a week of volatile trading that shaved off 1.5 percent
to add to a more than 15 percent year-to-date loss, the emerging
equity benchmark firmed 1.3 percent by 1015 GMT.
Emerging sovereign debt tightened one basis point to
trade at 357 bps over U.S. Treasuries, narrowing after trading
at their widest in two years this week.
"Despite the tinkering on edges, the euro zone's problems
have not gone away," said Rendell.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has urged euro zone
ministers to leverage their 440 billion euro bailout fund, but
national parliaments in the grouping have yet to ratify new
powers agreed for the fund two months ago to help it shore up
ailing members such as Greece.
Emerging European shares were flat, with a
nearly 1 percent gain in Polish stocks offset by a 1.8
percent slide in Russian shares .
Turkish shares were up nearly 1 percent to their
highest levels in six weeks.
ASIA IN CROSS-HAIRS
High-yield currencies were mostly weaker with sharp losses
seen in Asian units, a region which has until recently held up
well against global volatility.
"The largest potential for a correction ahead lies in Asia,
however, where currencies have been relatively resilient...It is
important to stress that Asian FX now appears much more
vulnerable, and the strong conviction of being short USD-Asia is
waning fast in the context of a much more challenging global
risk picture," said Societe Generale.
The Indonesian rupiah , until recently an
emerging-markets darling, suffered its worst weekly loss in over
2-1/2 years, while the dollar leapt 3.3 percent against the won
this week.
The Hungarian forint languished near Thursday's
one-year lows, still pressured by a controversial government
plan to allow households to repay foreign-currency loans in
one-off transactions at a big discount to market exchange rates.
Poland's zloty eased but traded firmer from the
26-month depths it plumbed against the euro mid-week while the
Czech crown was flat after sinking to a four-month
low to the single currency on Thursday.
Romania's leu , which waned to a nine-month low
against the euro mid-week, was a touch firmer.
Russia's rouble traded at a near six-week low versus its
dollar-euro basket and skidded to a fresh eight-month
low to the greenback .
Russian Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters
that the rouble was significantly overvalued and was pushing the
country towards a current account deficit in the medium term.
His comments were refuted by the central bank's first deputy
chairman, who said the unit was neither overvalued or
undervalued.
The rupee, which hit two-year lows this week, was among the
few gainers in the session, edging 0.7 percent higher against
the dollar .
In line with market expectations, the Indian central bank
hiked interest rates for the 12th time in 18 months
"The rupee remains highly vulnerable to the global risk
backdrop, so we probably need to see an improvement on that
front before the rupee can bounce back aggressively. However,
the hike is going to help support the currency in the near
term," SocGen said.
(Reporting by Sebastian Tong)