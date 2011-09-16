* Emerging shares up over 1 pct; gains peter out in Europe trading

* Russian rouble, Indonesian rupiah among currency losers

* Indian rupee firms from recent lows after rate hike

By Sebastian Tong

LONDON, Sept 16 Hopes of a more muscular policy response to the deepening euro zone debt crisis boosted emerging assets on Friday though high-yield currencies stayed mostly on the back foot on concerns over weakening global demand.

Indonesia's rupiah and Russia's rouble were among those languishing near recent lows, but India's rupee firmed after the central bank hiked its key lending rate and said it would persist with its anti-inflationary stance.

Thursday's surprise joint action by U.S. and European central banks to boost dollar funding for stricken European banks shut out of short-term lending markets revived optimism that European policymakers will finally take bolder steps to contain a growing debt crisis that threatens to fracture the single currency area. ID:nL5E7KF1CX]

"The knee-jerk reaction to the coordinated central bank move on equity markets, particularly in Asia, was spectacular. But that's losing some steam now. Emerging currencies are continuing to drift down. It's almost as if the market constantly needs a shot of adrenaline to keep afloat," said Nigel Rendell, senior emerging markets at RBC Capital Markets.

After a week of volatile trading that shaved off 1.5 percent to add to a more than 15 percent year-to-date loss, the emerging equity benchmark firmed 1.3 percent by 1015 GMT.

Emerging sovereign debt tightened one basis point to trade at 357 bps over U.S. Treasuries, narrowing after trading at their widest in two years this week.

"Despite the tinkering on edges, the euro zone's problems have not gone away," said Rendell.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has urged euro zone ministers to leverage their 440 billion euro bailout fund, but national parliaments in the grouping have yet to ratify new powers agreed for the fund two months ago to help it shore up ailing members such as Greece.

Emerging European shares were flat, with a nearly 1 percent gain in Polish stocks offset by a 1.8 percent slide in Russian shares .

Turkish shares were up nearly 1 percent to their highest levels in six weeks.

ASIA IN CROSS-HAIRS

High-yield currencies were mostly weaker with sharp losses seen in Asian units, a region which has until recently held up well against global volatility.

"The largest potential for a correction ahead lies in Asia, however, where currencies have been relatively resilient...It is important to stress that Asian FX now appears much more vulnerable, and the strong conviction of being short USD-Asia is waning fast in the context of a much more challenging global risk picture," said Societe Generale.

The Indonesian rupiah , until recently an emerging-markets darling, suffered its worst weekly loss in over 2-1/2 years, while the dollar leapt 3.3 percent against the won this week.

The Hungarian forint languished near Thursday's one-year lows, still pressured by a controversial government plan to allow households to repay foreign-currency loans in one-off transactions at a big discount to market exchange rates.

Poland's zloty eased but traded firmer from the 26-month depths it plumbed against the euro mid-week while the Czech crown was flat after sinking to a four-month low to the single currency on Thursday.

Romania's leu , which waned to a nine-month low against the euro mid-week, was a touch firmer.

Russia's rouble traded at a near six-week low versus its dollar-euro basket and skidded to a fresh eight-month low to the greenback .

Russian Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters that the rouble was significantly overvalued and was pushing the country towards a current account deficit in the medium term.

His comments were refuted by the central bank's first deputy chairman, who said the unit was neither overvalued or undervalued.

The rupee, which hit two-year lows this week, was among the few gainers in the session, edging 0.7 percent higher against the dollar .

In line with market expectations, the Indian central bank hiked interest rates for the 12th time in 18 months

"The rupee remains highly vulnerable to the global risk backdrop, so we probably need to see an improvement on that front before the rupee can bounce back aggressively. However, the hike is going to help support the currency in the near term," SocGen said. (Reporting by Sebastian Tong)