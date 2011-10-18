* China GDP, French rating warning spark 2 pct emerging-share drop

* Turkish central bank launches forex auction after lira slide

* Hungarian forint falls, debt insurance spikes up on rating fears

By Sebastian Tong

LONDON, Oct 18 Disappointing Chinese third-quarter GDP growth and a warning on France's credit rating sent emerging markets reeling on Tuesday while Turkey's central bank launched a foreign-exchange auction to steady the lira from a record low to the euro/dollar basket.

The darkened outlook for the global economy knocked Russian stocks and its currency lower while Hungary's risk premiums rose and its forint slid on fears of an imminent ratings cut.

Emerging shares dropped 2.2 percent by 1130 GMT, more than double the one-percent loss on developed markets and snapping a nine-session rally that saw the benchmark leap over 14 percent to Monday's four-week highs.

Optimism for a speedy resolution to the euro zone debt crisis all but evaporated after Moody's warned it may slap a negative outlook on France's Aaa credit rating in the next three months should bailout costs stretch its budget excessively.

"The market had clearly been a little too optimistic about a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. This is a complicated problem and with so many voices, the solution will take time and be painful," said Gaelle Blanchard, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale.

"Even if the Europeans manage to come up with a unanimous plan with strong measures, how will credit agencies react to the further burden on their government budgets? We could have a negative impact on that front even if we have good news on debt resolution."

Data showing China's economic expansion slowing to its weakest pace since early 2009 in the third quarter further renewed fears of a global slowdown that were alleviated last week after retail, manufacturing and employment readings showed signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.

Adding to the gloom, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its forecast for 2012 GDP growth in its 29 countries of operations which includes Central and Eastern Europe as well as Central Asia.

Steep share losses in the Asian session, which saw Hong Kong's Hang Seng plummet over 4 percent and the Shanghai's key stock index drop more than 2 percent, moderated slightly by the European trade.

The Thomson Reuters Emerging European stock index eased 0.3 percent lower though Polish and Hungarian shares were 1 percent lower.

Weaker oil prices kept Russia's dollar RTS Index down for its second day while the rouble-denominated share index waned from Monday's three-week highs.

TURKEY ACTS, HUNGARIAN WORRIES

The threat of weaker Chinese demand for commodities also weighed on the rouble, which fell nearly 1 percent against its euro/dollar basket and slipped from Monday's four-week high versus the greenback .

Emerging currencies were otherwise mixed with the Polish zloty stabilising after weakening three straight sessions against the euro and Romania's leu at a two-week low versus the common currency.

Israel's shekel drooped half a percentage point after touching a six-week high against the dollar on Monday.

Hungary's forint slid for its fourth straight session while the cost of insuring the country's sovereign debt for five years rose some 10 basis points higher from the previous close.

Officials from credit rating agencies Standard & Poor's and Moody's are due in Budapest this month in meetings that BoA-Merrill Lynch has warned could lead to the loss of its investment grade status by one agency.

BoA-Merrill Lynch estimates that Hungary's total financing needs in 2012 is at 13.2 billion euros, up from 12.3 billion this year. Foreign investors now hold a significant chunk of local and foreign-currency Hungarian bonds but their exposure will need to increase further as the ability of local players to absorb new paper is limited, the bank said.

"However, this could prove challenging given the potentially lower rating and an unfavourable global backdrop," it warned.

A $1.35 billion forex selling auction helped to steady the lira further after a two-percent fall versus the dollar on Monday.

Earlier, the unit sank to a record low of 2.2261 against its euro/dollar basket on high corporate demand to meet import payments .

JPMorgan is recommending a short dollar/lira trade, with an entry of 1.87 and a target level of 1.79 with stop losses triggered at 1.91.

"In the short-run, the (Turkish central bank) has the determination and capacity to support the lira in periods of risk aversion. Turkey has been amongst the most determined to cap depreciation pressure on the lira, particularly since the start of October, with both verbal and physical intervention intensifying," it said in a note.

On Monday, Turkey defied market volatility to raise $1 billion with a 10-year dollar-denominated bond that attracted demand totalling over $3 billion.

Turkey's share of the JPMorgan EMBI hard-currency bond benchmark traded 6 bps wider over U.S. Treasuries, underperforming the index which was 5 bps wider at 371 bps. (Reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Anna Willard)