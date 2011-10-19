* Emerging stocks rise 1 pct, debt spreads tighten
* South Africa CPI rises, no rate rises seen
* Turkish assets focus on central bank meeting Thurs
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Oct 19 Emerging stocks rose 1 percent
and sovereign debt spreads tightened on Wednesday, cheered by
speculation about more resources to rescue indebted euro zone
nations.
Senior EU officials said no agreement had been reached on
increasing the size of the euro zone's bailout fund, dismissing
a report in Britain's Guardian newspaper that said France and
Germany had reached such a deal.
But riskier assets held onto gains, continuing the generally
more optimistic mood of recent days.
A downgrade of Spain's debt by Moody's ratings agency failed
to have much negative impact on emerging markets.
"There is so much noise, it's not a trend market by any
means though the bias ahead is likely to stay positive," said
Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at Citi.
The MSCI emerging equities index rose 1 percent
and the Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index also
rose 1 percent, though stock markets stayed below recent
multi-week highs.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 6 basis
points to 363 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Emerging European currencies were mostly slightly firmer.
The rand softened as South African CPI showed a
higher than expected rise in inflation in September of 5.7
percent, but analysts did not change their generally dovish view
on South African monetary policy.
"The economic outlook probably has less to do with inflation
and a lot more to do with the lack of GDP growth. For now, it
doesn't change the interest rate outlook in South Africa," said
Colen Garrow, economist at Brait.
Turkey's central bank meets on Thursday, with all 14
analysts polled by Reuters seeing no change in record low rates
of 5.75 percent.
The Turkish central bank sold over $1 billion to support an
ailing lira on Tuesday, and said it was stung into action by
unhealthy currency moves based on speculation.
Investors are becoming increasingly concerned about outflows
from the lira.
"FX reserves including gold would now stand at around 4.4
months of goods plus services import cover, which is a threshold
that markets would feel uncomfortable with," said ING analysts
in a client note.
"We hold on to our overweight recommendation in Turkish
equities, looking for a more hawkish stance from the central
bank."
(Additional reporting by Sebastian Tong; editing by Anna
Willard)