By Sebastian Tong
LONDON, Nov 22 Emerging assets rebounded
on Tuesday off multi-month lows, although sovereign debt
struggles on both sides of the Atlantic continue to constrain
risk appetite.
India's rupee sank to an all-time low, the casualty of
growing investor concern over economies with large current
account deficits, while Egyptian share trading was halted and
its pound currency fell to seven-year lows as bloody protests
against military rule entered their fourth day.
Meanwhile, Hungary completed a government debt auction at
slightly lower premiums after confirmation from the IMF and the
EU that Budapest is seeking precautionary financial aid.
After slipping for five successive sessions, the emerging
equity benchmark firmed 0.5 percent off its weakest
levels in nearly a month, while emerging sovereign debt
spreads narrowed 6 basis points to 381 bps over U.S. Treasures.
Sentiment remains shaky as some doubt the ability of
politicians in Europe and the U.S. to put aside their
differences to tackle their huge debt burdens.
U.S. lawmakers have abandoned their high-profile effort to
rein in country's ballooning debt while Spanish borrowing costs
hit their highest in 14 years amid investor frustration over the
lack of detail on the austerity plans of the government-elect.
"Appetite for emerging markets is being limited by what's
happening in Europe and the U.S. The countries suffering the
most are those with current account deficits because of the
ongoing deleveraging from the European banking sector," said
Sebastian Barbe, head of emerging currencies and fixed income at
Credit Agricole.
"It's difficult to see what could convince the market in the
short term that this crisis will be fixed."
The Thomson Reuters emerging European stock index
rose over 1 percent with Czech shares
bouncing off two-month lows and Polish shares
recovering 1.6 percent from Monday's six-week troughs.
Russian shares bounced 1.8 percent off the one-month
low it sank to after a six-session retreat.
South Africa's commodity-focused bourse also rose
off a month's low, firming 1 percent while Turkish shares
firmed from Monday when they slipped to their weakest
levels in three months.
EGYPTIAN WOES
Emerging currencies were mostly steady though the Indian
rupee slipped to a new low against the dollar in
overnight Asian trade.
"The rupee has the potential to depreciate to 54 (versus the
dollar) but in the meantime, the Reserve Bank of India may
smooth the depreciation," said Credit Argicole's Barbe.
"It's becoming one of the most undervalued currencies. But
given India's strong underlying story I'm confident that once
the financial markets backdrop improves, the rupee can recover."
Barbe said the South African rand and the Turkish lira would
also face pressure because of their countries' current account
gaps.
The rand eased a touch to a six-week low versus the
dollar while the lira pulled back from a one-month low
ahead of a central bank policy meeting on Wednesday that is
expected to see the key rate unchanged.
Confirmation that Hungary has officially asked for financial
backing from the European Union and the International Monetary
Fund boosted appetite for the country's bonds with higher bid
cover ratios and lower yields seen in the latest debt auction.
Early gains chalked up by the Hungarian forint to the euro
, however, petered out by the afternoon.
"Investors will remain very cautious within the current
environment, as it is likely that the conditions put forward by
the IMF will not easily be accepted by the Hungarian government
which will fuel volatility within Hungarian markets," said
Tradition Analytics.
Trading on the Egyptian stock market was suspended for an
hour after its broad index fell more than 5 percent.
Fears that the country's political crisis are hastening its
slide towards a currency crisis have escalated after its
currency slipped to its weakest against the dollar in
nearly seven years, trading at around 5.99.
Forwards markets are pricing in a depreciation in the
currency, putting its value over the next 12 months
at around 6.90.
The cost of insuring Egyptian sovereign debt for five years
jumped by 24 bps from the previous close.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)