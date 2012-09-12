LONDON, Sept 12 Emerging equities rose to one-month highs on Wednesday, extending gains after a German court removed a key hurdle to resolving the bloc's debt crisis and expectations firmed of additional economic stimulus from the United States and China.

Germany's constitutional court ruled that the country can ratify the euro zone's bailout fund and budget pact, though it gave parliament veto powers over any future increases in the size of the fund.

MSCI's main emerging index was up 0.7 percent for its fifth straight session of gains, helped by a 0.3 percent rise for the Shanghai market after President Wen Jiabao spurred hopes of more steps to stimulate growth.

"Risk should move from neutral to positive on the constitutional court ruling," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and debt strategy at Citi.

He said attention would shift to Thursday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, with markets pricing in a high probability that the bank could announce when it will start printing money again.

That has spurred sharp gains in emerging assets, with stocks rising almost 5 percent in the past week while emerging currencies have also rallied sharply.

Central European currencies, however, eased, with the Czech crown inching down from one-year highs versus the euro and the Polish zloty pulling back from a three-week high .

The rouble rose 0.4 percent against the dollar to the highest since mid-May. Citi's Costa said it was being boosted by reports that state-run Sberbank was preparing to float a 7.6 percent stake to raise up to $5 billion

"There is support from the rouble from the impending stock sale by Sberbank, that could suggest more..inflows," he said.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2012, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2012, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2012, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn; editing by Patrick Graham)