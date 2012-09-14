LONDON, Sept 14 Emerging stocks jumped 2.8 percent on Friday, leaving them on track for their biggest one-day gain in six weeks after the U.S. Fed announced a far-reaching stimulus programme, sparking a broad rally in riskier assets.

The Federal Reserve's pledge to pump $40 billion into the economy each month until the jobs market improves added fresh impetus to a wave of optimism triggered by a European Central Bank plan to cut the borrowing costs of vulnerable euro zone states.

Currencies, shares and domestic debt across emerging markets rallied as investors saw the Fed programme as a signal to sell the dollar.

MSCI's emerging equity index rose for the 7th straight session and has gained 4.2 percent so far this week, the biggest weekly rise since January. MSCI's emerging Europe index jumped 3.3 percent

"The Fed delivered a stronger form of stimulus than the market had anticipated and this is very positive for emerging markets," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS in London.

"The open-ended bond purchase programme should be supportive for dollar depreciation."

Among share markets, the biggest beneficiary of the move was Russia, where the dollar-based RTS index shrugged off an unexpected interest rate rise in the previous session to rally 4.5 percent as oil prices jumped to $117 a barrel.

Earlier, Chinese shares rose 0.6 percent while big export-oriented markets South Korea and Taiwan firmed between 2-3 percent. The gains follow Thursday rallies on major indices in Latin America, with Brazilian stocks up 3.4 percent.

Currencies also firmed, with the rouble the top performer, rising 0.7 percent against the dollar, while the Polish zloty was up 0.5 percent at a one-month high versus the euro . In Asia, the Korean won hit a six-month high and the Singapore dollar jumped to the highest in a year.

The Indian rupee, the Thai baht and the Taiwan dollar gained over 1 percent to the dollar .

"The Fed wants you to sell the dollar," Societe Generale analysts told clients in a note.

Narain of UBS was more cautious, noting that while currencies would benefit for now from the Fed action, medium-term gains would hinge on economic data and global demand.

"Without a global growth recovery, EM policymakers will be resistant to currency appreciation and it's doubtful if EM equities will be able to keep reacting positively," he said.

The outlier was South Africa's rand which fell 0.2 percent against the dollar, pressured by unrest in the mining sector, though Johannesburg equities rose 2 percent.

Emerging sovereign bond yield spreads tightened 5 basis points to 289 bps over Treasuries, a fresh 16-month low.

(reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by John Stonestreet)