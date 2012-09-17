LONDON, Sept 17 Emerging stocks steadied on
Monday after strong gains in the previous session on news of
U.S. money-printing, with worries about the Chinese property
market capping a recent rally.
High-yielding emerging markets are benefiting from inflows
as major developed economies keep a tight rein on domestic
interest rates to kickstart their own economies.
Benchmark emerging equities soared more than 3 percent to
their highest since early May on Friday, a day after the U.S.
Federal Reserve announced another round of quantitative easing.
On Monday, the Morgan Stanley Emerging Market index
was virtually unchanged.
Emerging stocks have risen 8 percent in the past few weeks,
boosted also by the European Central Bank's plan to buy
peripheral euro zone sovereign debt.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads are at their
tightest levels since Feb 2011.
But concerns about the Chinese economy, a major export area
for commodity-led emerging markets, have kept a lid on gains.
Chinese stocks fell over 2 percent on Monday with
the property sector weak after private data showed slack home
sales, suggesting curbs have hit sales during the traditional
peak season.
Market-watchers also said sentiment was negatively affected
by anti-Japan unrest on the Chinese mainland, as shares of
automakers involved in joint ventures with Japanese brands fell.
In central Europe, the forint fell half a percent
against the euro. Hungary will send proposals to international
lenders by mid-week to allow credit talks to resume but will not
modify its economic projections for 2013, the minister in charge
of talks with the IMF and EU said on Sunday.
The rand fell 1 percent against the dollar, dented by
continued labour strife in the mining sector.
"Investor sentiment has been soured by the backdrop in the
mining crisis," said Brigid Taylor, Head of Institutional Sales
at Nedbank in Johannesburg.
"Until that finds some form of resolution we're unlikely to
see any rally on the bond market or the currency."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Tshepo Tshabalala in
Johannesburg; Editing by John Stonestreet)