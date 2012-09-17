LONDON, Sept 17 Emerging stocks steadied on Monday after strong gains in the previous session on news of U.S. money-printing, with worries about the Chinese property market capping a recent rally. High-yielding emerging markets are benefiting from inflows as major developed economies keep a tight rein on domestic interest rates to kickstart their own economies. Benchmark emerging equities soared more than 3 percent to their highest since early May on Friday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced another round of quantitative easing. On Monday, the Morgan Stanley Emerging Market index was virtually unchanged. Emerging stocks have risen 8 percent in the past few weeks, boosted also by the European Central Bank's plan to buy peripheral euro zone sovereign debt. Emerging sovereign debt spreads are at their tightest levels since Feb 2011. But concerns about the Chinese economy, a major export area for commodity-led emerging markets, have kept a lid on gains. Chinese stocks fell over 2 percent on Monday with the property sector weak after private data showed slack home sales, suggesting curbs have hit sales during the traditional peak season. Market-watchers also said sentiment was negatively affected by anti-Japan unrest on the Chinese mainland, as shares of automakers involved in joint ventures with Japanese brands fell. In central Europe, the forint fell half a percent against the euro. Hungary will send proposals to international lenders by mid-week to allow credit talks to resume but will not modify its economic projections for 2013, the minister in charge of talks with the IMF and EU said on Sunday. The rand fell 1 percent against the dollar, dented by continued labour strife in the mining sector. "Investor sentiment has been soured by the backdrop in the mining crisis," said Brigid Taylor, Head of Institutional Sales at Nedbank in Johannesburg. "Until that finds some form of resolution we're unlikely to see any rally on the bond market or the currency." (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Tshepo Tshabalala in Johannesburg; Editing by John Stonestreet)