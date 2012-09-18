LONDON, Sept 18 Emerging equities fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, hit by fresh jitters over global growth and Spain's apparent reluctance to seek a bailout while Turkish equities and bonds eased from multi-month highs ahead of a central bank policy meeting.

Some of the impetus provided by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to embark on an open-ended $40 billion a month stimulus programme has dissipated amid concern over Spain's willingness to accept an IMF/EU aid programme.

Equities and commodity prices are also being pressured by worries over China. A September survey of purchasing managers is expected to show little pick-up in activity this week after a dismal August reading.

MSCI emerging equities fell for the second day in a row , inching off 4-1/2 month highs hit after the Fed. Chinese stocks lost 0.9 percent to 12-day lows.

Russian stocks fell 1.6 percent following a large plunge in commodity and oil prices.

Investors were focusing on Turkey where the central bank is expected to cut its overnight lending rate by 50 bps to 10 percent at 1100 GMT.. That has driven benchmark bond yields to the lowest since January 2011 in recent sessions while stock markets have hit the highest in over a year.

Some jitters set in, however, with some seeing lira weakness possibly motivating Turkey to opt for a smaller rate cut.

The lira fell 0.4 percent versus the dollar and against a euro-dollar basket, it stood just off 3-month lows.

"We used to be quite bullish on lira. Not anymore. The central bank is ready to go ahead with some fairly aggressive easing," Societe Generale analysts wrote. "Going forward, we do not see the lira outperforming."

Instead they advised selling lira and buying the rouble which is being supported by a hawkish central bank.

The Czech crown fell 0.8 percent after the central bank governor said policy is likely to be looser than forecast and the bank had many easing tools at its disposition .

The Hungarian forint was another laggard as there is little sign of progress in talks with international lenders. It fell 0.5 percent versus the euro

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Stephen Nisbet)