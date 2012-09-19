LONDON, Sept 19 Emerging shares rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday thanks to gains in Asia after Japan's aggressive easing of monetary policy but global growth uncertainty and the possibility of central bank action kept the mood on currency markets more subdued.

Japan expanded its asset buying and loan programme by 10 trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, following on last week's move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to embark on a $40 billion-a-month money-printing exercise

That increased hopes that China will also act to shore up its economy, especially as weak foreign investment data on Wednesday reinforced the picture of rapidly cooling growth.

Chinese stocks, the biggest component in MSCI's emerging equity index, rose 0.4 percent, pushing up the main emerging markets index after two days of losses.

In emerging Europe, Russian stocks fell 1.2 percent. The fall was led by a 1.7 percent drop in Sberbank to 93.06 roubles a share, a day after Russia sold a 7.6 percent stake at 93 roubles a share.

Stocks and the rouble have also been hit by oil at 10-day lows under $112 a barrel. The rouble fell 0.5 percent.

The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent to two-week lows to the euro, following its biggest one-day loss in three months. The losses came after strong verbal intervention by central bank governor Miroslav Singer.

Analysts expect policymakers, fearful of hot money flows, to be more proactive in managing exchange rates. Turkey cut rates on Tuesday and Peru and Brazil intervened on currency markets.

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint fell 0.2 percent against the euro .

"Last week we moved quickly in a lot of risky assets, so markets are taking a pause and seeing if those moves were justified," said Imran Ahmad, a strategist at RBS.

Ahmad forecast more strength in emerging currencies but he cautioned: "Additional liquidity is one element to the solution but the second thing people are waiting for is for growth to carry the baton ... whether we will see growth start to pick up."

Belize is not expected to make Wednesday's deadline to pay out on a $550 million bond. The bond is trading at 33 cents on the dollar though some creditors expect to recover as little as 20 cents.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)