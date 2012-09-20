LONDON, Sept 20 Emerging shares fell 1 percent
on Thursday, weighed down by Chinese growth concerns and Russian
assets losing ground on a drop in oil prices.
Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest
levels since early 2009 on Thursday after data showed the pace
of slowdown in China's manufacturing growth was stabilising,
lowering hopes for any imminent policy easing.
Investors in high-yielding emerging markets are seeking
monetary stimulus from the euro zone, the United States and
China to boost the global economy and demand for emerging market
exports. The euro zone and the United States have promised help
in the past few weeks but China remains a question mark.
The benchmark emerging equities index, of which
China is the biggest component, fell more than 1 percent to its
lowest since one week ago when the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced a third round of quantitative easing.
Chinese shares fell 2 percent.
Russian stocks dropped 1.5 percent and the rouble
hit two-week lows on sharp falls in oil this week.
Expectations of a further share issuance after a successful
placement by Russia's second-largest bank Sberbank
knocked equity valuations.
Emerging European stocks and currencies were generally
weaker and debt insurance costs widened, according to Markit,
with the euro zone flash composite PMI coming in at a lower than
expected 45.9 in September.
The rand hit eight-day lows ahead of an expected
no-change central bank policy decision later on Thursday.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Belinda Goldsith)