LONDON, Sept 20 Emerging shares fell 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by Chinese growth concerns and Russian assets losing ground on a drop in oil prices.

Mainland Chinese shares closed at their lowest levels since early 2009 on Thursday after data showed the pace of slowdown in China's manufacturing growth was stabilising, lowering hopes for any imminent policy easing.

Investors in high-yielding emerging markets are seeking monetary stimulus from the euro zone, the United States and China to boost the global economy and demand for emerging market exports. The euro zone and the United States have promised help in the past few weeks but China remains a question mark.

The benchmark emerging equities index, of which China is the biggest component, fell more than 1 percent to its lowest since one week ago when the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative easing.

Chinese shares fell 2 percent.

Russian stocks dropped 1.5 percent and the rouble hit two-week lows on sharp falls in oil this week.

Expectations of a further share issuance after a successful placement by Russia's second-largest bank Sberbank knocked equity valuations.

Emerging European stocks and currencies were generally weaker and debt insurance costs widened, according to Markit, with the euro zone flash composite PMI coming in at a lower than expected 45.9 in September.

The rand hit eight-day lows ahead of an expected no-change central bank policy decision later on Thursday.

