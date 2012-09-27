LONDON, Sept 27 A 2.6 percent bounce in Chinese
shares pulled emerging equities off two-week lows on Thursday
while the Czech crown traded just off a five-week minimum ahead
of an expected cut in interest rate.
Emerging equities rose 0.7 percent after three
lossmaking sessions as Chinese shares were driven higher
by rumours that officials would unveil some market-boosting
measures.
The mood has been subdued recently as global growth concerns
and anti-austerity riots in Greece and Spain erode optimism
fuelled by the U.S. quantitative easing (QE) plan.
The Shanghai market, the biggest component of the
MSCI index, has languished near three-year lows due to fears
over slower growth in the world's second largest economy and
authorities' reluctance to introduce more stimulus.
European gains on Thursday were led by Russia which
rose 1 percent as oil prices held above $110 a barrel.
South African stocks also gained 1 percent, a day
after posting the biggest one-day fall in more than five months
as wildcat strikes broke out in its gold mines.
The rand rose 0.6 percent to the dollar, buoyed by
foreign flows into local bonds, which are due for inclusion in
the Citigroup World Government Bond Index (WGBI) next week.
The prospect of more portfolio inflows from fund tracking
the WGBI was "masking the current devastation in the mining
industries and the disruptions in the transport sector",
Tradition Analytics said in a note.
Interest rate decisions were in focus in the Czech Republic
and Romania. The latter is widely expected to keep rates on hold
but Prague could cut by 25 basis points and may also possibly
announce further measures to boost the economy.
The crown was flat near five-week lows to the euro
. The currency has fallen almost one percent since
central bank governor Miroslav Singer hinted at the need for
"unconventional" measures to haul the economy out of recession.
Analysts speculate the Czech central bank could embark on an
asset-buying programme along the lines of that implemented by
the U.S. Federal Reserve, although most have said it was
unlikely to do so on Thursday.
"Perhaps we will see a Fed-style commitment to low rates for
an extended period as a means to depress low long term interest
rates further," ING analysts wrote. "A surprise and detailed QE
programme would be a big crown negative."
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Patrick Graham)