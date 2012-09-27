LONDON, Sept 27 A 2.6 percent bounce in Chinese shares pulled emerging equities off two-week lows on Thursday while the Czech crown traded just off a five-week minimum ahead of an expected cut in interest rate.

Emerging equities rose 0.7 percent after three lossmaking sessions as Chinese shares were driven higher by rumours that officials would unveil some market-boosting measures.

The mood has been subdued recently as global growth concerns and anti-austerity riots in Greece and Spain erode optimism fuelled by the U.S. quantitative easing (QE) plan.

The Shanghai market, the biggest component of the MSCI index, has languished near three-year lows due to fears over slower growth in the world's second largest economy and authorities' reluctance to introduce more stimulus.

European gains on Thursday were led by Russia which rose 1 percent as oil prices held above $110 a barrel.

South African stocks also gained 1 percent, a day after posting the biggest one-day fall in more than five months as wildcat strikes broke out in its gold mines.

The rand rose 0.6 percent to the dollar, buoyed by foreign flows into local bonds, which are due for inclusion in the Citigroup World Government Bond Index (WGBI) next week.

The prospect of more portfolio inflows from fund tracking the WGBI was "masking the current devastation in the mining industries and the disruptions in the transport sector", Tradition Analytics said in a note.

Interest rate decisions were in focus in the Czech Republic and Romania. The latter is widely expected to keep rates on hold but Prague could cut by 25 basis points and may also possibly announce further measures to boost the economy.

The crown was flat near five-week lows to the euro . The currency has fallen almost one percent since central bank governor Miroslav Singer hinted at the need for "unconventional" measures to haul the economy out of recession.

Analysts speculate the Czech central bank could embark on an asset-buying programme along the lines of that implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve, although most have said it was unlikely to do so on Thursday.

"Perhaps we will see a Fed-style commitment to low rates for an extended period as a means to depress low long term interest rates further," ING analysts wrote. "A surprise and detailed QE programme would be a big crown negative."

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Patrick Graham)