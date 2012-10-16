LONDON Oct 16 Hungary's forint jumped to new seven-week highs on Tuesday and its bond yields and debt insurance costs plunged, benefiting from rising expectations of a vital IMF aid deal and the renewed global appetite for risky emerging market trades.

Investors have been cheered by a raft of positive economic data, including Germany's ZEW business sentiment survey while pinning hopes on an upcoming European summit that could advance plans to tackle Spanish and Greek debt

Above-forecast U.S. retail sales, robust earnings from the third-largest U.S. bank, Citi, and weekend Chinese data have also added to optimism about the global economy.

The momentum boosted higher yield assets across the board, with emerging equities up 0.5 percent posting their biggest daily gain so far in over two weeks.

The forint rose for the sixth straight day, due to improved risk appetite and hopes a key IMF aid deal is on track. It rose 0.3 percent versus the euro and 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) eased one basis point to 262 bps, Markit said.

CDS collapsed 30 bps on Monday to June 2011 lows which Hungary attributed to investors' faith in an impending IMF deal ..

"The market has raised its expectation of an IMF deal even though there is no concrete evidence that anything is really happening," said Societe Generale analyst Gaelle Blanchard. "The improvement in the external environment is helping a lot."

Budapest stocks surged to a seven-month high and domestic bond yields fell 15-20 bps while dollar bond yield spreads fell 7 bps to 302 bps over Treasuries, outperforming the broader EMBI Global dollar bond index.

"We see overseas investors buying: this is a hunt for yield and carry," a bond trader in Budapest said.

Turkish stocks jumped 0.9 percent to Nov 2010 highs, while a rise in oil prices boosted Russian equities 0.7 percent.

Earlier, the Korean won hit a one-year high to the dollar while other Asian currencies firmed to multi-month highs.

Emerging sovereign dollar bond spreads over U.S. Treasuries tightened to 284 bps, the narrowest in a month <11EML

(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)