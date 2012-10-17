LONDON, Oct 17 Emerging stocks hit a 12-day high on Wednesday and debt spreads reached their narrowest in over a year as markets cheered a rating affirmation for Spain, while South African retailers helped the Johannesburg index to a record high for a third day in a row. Moody's kept a Baa3 rating on Tuesday, based on the assumption that Madrid will seek help in holding down its debt costs. While the agency assigned a negative outlook, the decision assuaged worries the rating would be cut to junk. Improved sentiment towards the euro zone is boosting demand for riskier emerging assets. Benchmark emerging equities rose half a percent and emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 4 basis points to their narrowest over U.S. Treasuries since July 2011. South African stocks hit record highs as retailers rose on expectations of strong growth, despite concerns over the recent wave of strikes in the mining and other sectors. But the forint fell half a percent, retreating from recent seven-week highs, Hungarian stocks dropped 2 percent and Hungarian government bond yields rose 20-25 bps after the country's economy minister announced higher taxes on banks to cut the budget deficit next year. The shekel hit a five-month high against the dollar, as Israel's parliament set a Jan. 22 date for a national election. Opinion polls predict an easy win for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)