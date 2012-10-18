LONDON Oct 18 Emerging stocks hit five-week highs and emerging European currencies mainly rose on Thursday as Chinese third-quarter growth reassured investors, and Turkish stocks rose to their strongest in nearly two years ahead of an expected rate cut.

China's economy slowed for a seventh straight quarter in July-September, but analysts see recovery ahead.

"The data was positive for risk appetite in that it provides further evidence that the slowdown is finding a base," said analysts at Commerzbank in a client note.

Benchmark emerging equities rose 0.34 percent to five-week highs. Russian stocks hit four-week highs, with stocks of oil companies TNK-BP and Rosneft standing out as negotiations on TNK's future appeared to make progress.

Turkish stocks hit their highest since November 2010 ahead of a rate decision expected to result in a cut.

The central bank cut its overnight lending rate for the first time in seven months in September and hinted it could do more to try to cushion a slowdown in economic growth.

The forint hit seven-week highs, though stocks fell from six-month highs set in the previous session, reflecting broad positive sentiment despite ongoing concern about prospects for reaching an aid deal with the IMF.

