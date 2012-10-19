LONDON Oct 19 Turkish stocks rose back towards recent two-year highs on Friday, while emerging equities overall fell as investors booked profits after three sessions of strong gains.

Emerging stocks drifted 0.5 percent lower on a falling tide of global sentiment after disappointing earnings from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp. Spain's perceived reluctance to ask for aid was another concern.

Still, the index is set for its biggest weekly gain in a month.

Turkish shares rose 0.3 percent and were on track for their third week of gains. The Istanbul index - one of the world's best performers this year - dropped on Thursday after the central bank cut overnight lending rates to 9.5 percent from 10.0 percent, less than expected

Benchmark Turkish bond yields slipped to a one-month low.

Elsewhere, Russian stocks fell almost 1 percent on weaker oil and metal prices.

South Africa's rand fell 0.7 percent to the dollar as investors waited for an interim budget due next week and watched for signs of a possible end to weeks of labour unrest.

The forint lost more than a quarter percent, reversing some recent gains, after Hungary said it would not slash Europe's highest bank levy and would double a planned financial transactions tax.

"The chances of Hungary striking a swift deal with the IMF and the EU on financial aid are dwindling, despite very optimistic comments recently by Prime Minister Viktor Orban," BNP Paribas analysts said in a note.

"The new tax measures are not compatible with the IMF's call for a sustainable reduction in the budget deficit and for growth-friendly policies."

Poland's zloty fell 0.3 percent to the euro after disappointing industrial output data for September released this week raised expectations of a rate cut.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)