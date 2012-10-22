LONDON Oct 22 Turkish stocks outperformed
broader emerging equities on Monday, reaching near-two-year
highs after optimistic comments on inflation from a senior
official, while the rand rose following the end of one large
mining strike.
Broader emerging stocks hit near one-week lows
following lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies and a
sharp drop in Japan's exports, before trimming losses on growing
expectations of international aid for Spain.
Turkish stocks rose 0.62 percent, hitting their highest
since November 2011. after Deputy Prime Minister Ali
Babacan said annual inflation may be lower than 7.4 percent this
year, although still above target.
"The key event for Turkey is the inflation report...the cost
of funding has decreased substantially in the past two or three
months. It clearly shows that the priority has shifted from
inflation to growth," said Murat Toprak, emerging markets
strategist at HSBC.
Emerging stocks have generally been on the rise since the
U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative
easing in October.
But a still shaky economic backdrop, and the resulting poor
results for some companies which it generates, are weighing on
the outlook.
The rand rose 0.60 percent against the dollar after
some strikes in the mining sector came to an end last week
and as markets awaited South Africa's
medium-term budget and inflation data later this week.
Ivory Coast's $2.3 billion bond due 2032 was
trading around record highs of 91 cents on the dollar as the
West African country will propose this week to pay missed coupon
payments by end-2014, bond market sources said.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Carolyn Cohn; editing by
Patrick Graham)