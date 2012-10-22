LONDON Oct 22 Turkish stocks outperformed broader emerging equities on Monday, reaching near-two-year highs after optimistic comments on inflation from a senior official, while the rand rose following the end of one large mining strike.

Broader emerging stocks hit near one-week lows following lacklustre earnings from leading U.S. companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, before trimming losses on growing expectations of international aid for Spain.

Turkish stocks rose 0.62 percent, hitting their highest since November 2011. after Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said annual inflation may be lower than 7.4 percent this year, although still above target.

"The key event for Turkey is the inflation report...the cost of funding has decreased substantially in the past two or three months. It clearly shows that the priority has shifted from inflation to growth," said Murat Toprak, emerging markets strategist at HSBC.

Emerging stocks have generally been on the rise since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative easing in October.

But a still shaky economic backdrop, and the resulting poor results for some companies which it generates, are weighing on the outlook.

The rand rose 0.60 percent against the dollar after some strikes in the mining sector came to an end last week and as markets awaited South Africa's medium-term budget and inflation data later this week.

Ivory Coast's $2.3 billion bond due 2032 was trading around record highs of 91 cents on the dollar as the West African country will propose this week to pay missed coupon payments by end-2014, bond market sources said.

