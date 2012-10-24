LONDON Oct 24 Emerging stocks hit a 9-day low
and central European currencies extended losses on Wednesday as
weak data raised investor concern over the euro zone, with
Hungarian stocks falling sharply ahead of the release of the
budget.
High-yielding emerging markets came under pressure after the
euro zone flash PMI fell to 45.8 and German Ifo
business sentiment dropped sharply in October.
Broad emerging equities fell 0.4 percent, even
though China's flash PMI rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in
October.
Hungarian stocks shed 1.63 percent, hitting a 3-week
low ahead of detailed September budget figures at 1300 GMT and
after Prime Minister Viktor Orban rallied support for his
economic strategy that has frequently put him at loggerheads
with the European Union.
South African stocks hit their lowest in over a
week after data showed inflation quickened to 5.5 percent
year-on-year.
Poland's zloty and Serbia's dinar fell
more than 0.3 percent while the Czech crown hit a 10-day low
against the euro.
The shekel slid 0.27 percent to its lowest in two
weeks after Israel launched its second round of air strikes in
as many days on the Gaza Strip.
The cost for insuring against a sovereign default in Israel
rose by 4 basis points to 150 bps, hitting a 4-week high,
according to Markit.
