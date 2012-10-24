LONDON Oct 24 Emerging stocks hit a 9-day low and central European currencies extended losses on Wednesday as weak data raised investor concern over the euro zone, with Hungarian stocks falling sharply ahead of the release of the budget.

High-yielding emerging markets came under pressure after the euro zone flash PMI fell to 45.8 and German Ifo business sentiment dropped sharply in October.

Broad emerging equities fell 0.4 percent, even though China's flash PMI rose to a three-month high of 49.1 in October.

Hungarian stocks shed 1.63 percent, hitting a 3-week low ahead of detailed September budget figures at 1300 GMT and after Prime Minister Viktor Orban rallied support for his economic strategy that has frequently put him at loggerheads with the European Union.

South African stocks hit their lowest in over a week after data showed inflation quickened to 5.5 percent year-on-year.

Poland's zloty and Serbia's dinar fell more than 0.3 percent while the Czech crown hit a 10-day low against the euro.

The shekel slid 0.27 percent to its lowest in two weeks after Israel launched its second round of air strikes in as many days on the Gaza Strip.

The cost for insuring against a sovereign default in Israel rose by 4 basis points to 150 bps, hitting a 4-week high, according to Markit.

