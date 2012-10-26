Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 26 The Hungarian forint was the top loser among major emerging market currencies on Friday, falling 0.8 percent on a local media report that the IMF was holding out on fresh loan talks.
The country's minister in charge of talks with the Fund quickly denied that talks had broken down after a website reported the IMF was not prepared to return to the table unless Budapest changed its approach to economic policy.
The rouble was also down but not as sharply as the forint, shedding 0.24 percent against the dollar at 0939 GMT on the back of a fall in oil prices.
The global emerging stock index fell by nearly 1 percent, with the Chinese and Russian bourses leading the losses as growth worries and gloomy U.S. earnings ahead of the publication of U.S. growth data hit confidence
Russian stocks fell 1.6 percent, hitting their lowest level for seven weeks and the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 3.6 percent on the week at its lowest close since Sept. 26.
Chinese stocks were also weighed down by losses in growth-sensitive sectors after local media reported that fund managers were pessimistic about the fourth quarter.
The Polish bourse was down 0.93 percent, leading a slide in Central European stocks.
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Samsung Electronics launched two new tablets on Sunday, marking its first major announcement since being forced to withdraw the flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone after some of the devices caught fire.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy