LONDON Oct 29 Chinese and Russian stocks led emerging markets bourses lower on Monday, with turnover thinned by U.S. regulators' decision to close trading on Wall St as the East Coast braces for an approaching hurricane.

Broader emerging stocks shed 0.1 percent, with Russian stocks down 0.93 percent as Brent crude fell to $108.51 a barrel. Markets fear the impact of Hurricane Sandy could hit demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

Chinese stocks fell 0.35 percent, hitting a one-month low, as investors sold shares to lock in profits on financial firms that have yet to post third-quarter earnings.

The rouble eased 0.23 percent against the dollar, while the Czech crown fell 0.2 percent ahead of a central bank policy meeting later this week which investors expect will conclude with no change to interest rates.

The forint hit its lowest since Oct. 10, shedding almost half a percent after Hungary's government said on Saturday it will take over 612 billion forints ($2.8 bln) of local government debt.

Local government debt has been one subject in talks on a financial backstop between Hungary, the EU and the International Monetary Fund, no date for the next round of which has been set. .

The chances of an aid deal for Hungary are seen as 50:50 but analysts expect the country's central bank to cut interest rates again this month, a Reuters poll showed. {ID:nL5E8LQ9J5]

The Ukrainian hryvnia fell 0.7 percent against the dollar with President Victor Yanukovich's party seen on course to secure a majority in a parliamentary election.

The shekel fell 0.34 percent against the dollar, hitting its lowest since Oct. 3, following Israeli air strikes on the Gaza strip and ahead of a rate decision at 1530 GMT, also expected to result in no change in rates.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)