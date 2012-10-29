LONDON Oct 29 Chinese and Russian stocks led
emerging markets bourses lower on Monday, with turnover thinned
by U.S. regulators' decision to close trading on Wall St as the
East Coast braces for an approaching hurricane.
Broader emerging stocks shed 0.1 percent, with
Russian stocks down 0.93 percent as Brent crude
fell to $108.51 a barrel. Markets fear the impact of Hurricane
Sandy could hit demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
Chinese stocks fell 0.35 percent, hitting a
one-month low, as investors sold shares to lock in profits on
financial firms that have yet to post third-quarter earnings.
The rouble eased 0.23 percent against the dollar,
while the Czech crown fell 0.2 percent ahead of a
central bank policy meeting later this week which investors
expect will conclude with no change to interest rates.
The forint hit its lowest since Oct. 10, shedding
almost half a percent after Hungary's government said on
Saturday it will take over 612 billion forints ($2.8 bln) of
local government debt.
Local government debt has been one subject in talks on a
financial backstop between Hungary, the EU and the International
Monetary Fund, no date for the next round of which has been set.
.
The chances of an aid deal for Hungary are seen as 50:50
but analysts expect the country's central bank to cut interest
rates again this month, a Reuters poll showed. {ID:nL5E8LQ9J5]
The Ukrainian hryvnia fell 0.7 percent against the
dollar with President Victor Yanukovich's party seen on course
to secure a majority in a parliamentary election.
The shekel fell 0.34 percent against the dollar,
hitting its lowest since Oct. 3, following Israeli air strikes
on the Gaza strip and ahead of a rate decision at 1530 GMT, also
expected to result in no change in rates.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)