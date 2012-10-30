LONDON Oct 30 Emerging stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, driven by strong gains in selected markets as trading remained thin with U.S. markets closed for a second day due to a powerful storm.

Turkish stocks were up 0.43 percent as expectations that credit agency Fitch could upgrade its rating on the country next week underpinned valuations.

Russian stocks rose 0.58 percent, ending a losing streak lasting several days.  Polish stocks rose 0.43 percent, led by a 4.5 percent rise in Lotos after the refiner reported a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit.

Broader emerging stocks were up 0.17 percent as declines in India weighed on the composite index.

Emerging currencies were also mixed.

The forint rose 0.28 percent, recovering from a more than a three-week low on Monday, when Hungary's chief negotiator for an IMF/EU aid package said life would go on without a deal.

Hungary's central bank is expected to cut its 6.5 percent base rate, the European Union's highest, to 6.25 percent in a decision due at 1300 GMT.

The rand fell 0.42 percent against the dollar after some striking workers at Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg mines refused to return to work.

The shekel rose 0.49 percent against the dollar, recovering slightly from four-week lows hit on Monday after Israel unexpectedly cut interest rates.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet)