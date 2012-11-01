LONDON Nov 1 Emerging market equity indices were broadly stable on Thursday, with China's main bourse outperforming on fresh signs of a business rebound there while Russian stocks were weighed down by softer oil prices and Kuwait swooned again.

The Shanghai Composite posted its strongest daily gains in more than three weeks to end 1.7 percent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.8 percent after official and private China PMI manufacturing surveys for October suggested China's economy is finally regaining traction.

China's central bank also conducted its largest-ever net fund injection this week, signaling an intention to keep money market conditions relatively loose to support lending to the real economy ahead of a once-in-a-decade political transition, starting on Nov. 8 at the 18th Party Congress.

"We continue to expect growth to improve modestly in the coming months because of the reduction of uncertainty post the political transition on 8 November and the recent rise in credit and money growth in China," Credit Suisse analysts told clients.

The gains outstripped the broad emerging markets stock indices which were flat on the day.

Ebbing crude oil prices, which since Monday are down about $1 to $108.50 per barrel partly on worries about the impact on U.S. east coast demand after Hurricane Sandy, weighed on the underperforming Russian markets meantime.

Both local and dollar-denominated Moscow bourses were down about one percent on Thursday. Gas producer Novatek was the top faller with losses of 7.4 percent on news the firm lost a contract to oil major Rosneft.

Elsewhere, intensifying political unrest in Kuwait and violent protests there triggered another sell-off in local equities there, dragging the main bourse to its lowest level since August 2004.

The benchmark fell 1.9 percent to 5,658 points, breaking below the previous eight-year low hit in August this year.

"The political instability is directly impacting the short-term and long-term outlook for Kuwait," says Fouad Darwish, head of brokerage services at Global Investment House.

On the currency markets, the Czech crown underperformed its regional peers with losses of about 0.3 percent against the euro in early trading amid speculation about a possible cut in Czech National Bank interest rates later in the day.

"The market is long, expecting the CNB to cut to zero and intervene later," a Prague currency trader said.

Elsewhere, Kenya's shilling fell 0.25 percent against the dollar after data showed lower October inflation and increased speculation of an interest rate cut there next week.

(Reporting by Mike Dolan; Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly in Moscow, Clement Tan in Hong Kong; Editing by Toby Chopra)