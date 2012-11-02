LONDON Nov 2 Emerging stocks rallied on Friday,
with the South African bourse hitting a record high and India
outperforming on positive clues on the global economy ahead of a
U.S. non-farm payrolls due at 1230 GMT.
South African stocks rose 0.41 percent as the
equity market found support from positive job data from the
United States and Chinese PMI. The index is on track for its
highest weekly increase in four weeks, after five straight days
of gains.
Broader emerging stocks rose 0.51 percent, with
Indian shares rising more than one percent, helped by
select buying in recent underperformers..
Turkish stocks, however, fell 0.7 percent,
reversing some gains after hitting all-time highs on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 percent to its
highest since Oct. 25, helped by strength in Chinese banks after
official media reported the central bank could ease reserve
ratios for smaller banks.
The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong shares was up 1.3
percent, hitting a 15-month high.
On the currency market, the Czech crown fell 0.24
percent against the euro, hitting a three-month low after the
central bank surprisingly cut interest rates to close to zero on
Thursday to support a recession-hit economy.
South Africa's fell 0.33 percent against the dollar
as labour tensions continue to bubble in the mining
sector.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ingrid Melander)