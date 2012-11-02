LONDON Nov 2 Emerging stocks rallied on Friday, with the South African bourse hitting a record high and India outperforming on positive clues on the global economy ahead of a U.S. non-farm payrolls due at 1230 GMT.

South African stocks rose 0.41 percent as the equity market found support from positive job data from the United States and Chinese PMI. The index is on track for its highest weekly increase in four weeks, after five straight days of gains.

Broader emerging stocks rose 0.51 percent, with Indian shares rising more than one percent, helped by select buying in recent underperformers..

Turkish stocks, however, fell 0.7 percent, reversing some gains after hitting all-time highs on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 percent to its highest since Oct. 25, helped by strength in Chinese banks after official media reported the central bank could ease reserve ratios for smaller banks.

The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong shares was up 1.3 percent, hitting a 15-month high.

On the currency market, the Czech crown fell 0.24 percent against the euro, hitting a three-month low after the central bank surprisingly cut interest rates to close to zero on Thursday to support a recession-hit economy.

South Africa's fell 0.33 percent against the dollar as labour tensions continue to bubble in the mining sector.

