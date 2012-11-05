LONDON Nov 5 Turkish assets jumped on Monday, with the lira hitting three-month highs and domestic yields approaching record lows, after the country finally received a coveted investment grade rating from Fitch.

The mood contrasted with a more sombre tone elsewhere as post-election questions pushed Ukraine's hryvnia to a new three-year low and the upcoming U.S. election sent investors hurrying for the safety of dollar assets.

Emerging stocks fell 0.6 percent and sovereign bond spreads over Treasuries rose 4 basis points.

Turkey's portion of the EMBI Global bond index tightened 5 bps while the currency firmed 0.5 percent, heading for its biggest one-day gain in almost a month. Yields fell across the curve on lira bonds, with 10-year bonds up 1.5 points in price, boosted also by better-than-expected inflation data.

"The immediate-term effects will be a further supportive for (lira) to start with, followed by even further secular downside potential for spreads and especially yields," ING analysts said.

Ukrainian assets stayed under pressure, with the tightly-controlled hryvnia dipping 0.4 percent to 8.18 per dollar, forcing the central bank to offer dollars. Hundreds of people rallied in Kiev to protest what the opposition calls vote-rigging in the Oct. 28 election.

Traders have also been speculating that the new government will change the peg to the dollar.

Ukraine's 5-year credit default swaps rose 7 bps to 615 bps, according to Markit.

The Polish zloty fell ahead of Wednesday's policy meeting which is likely to deliver the first rate cut since June 2009. The forint also weakened as doubts grew over Budapest's ability to strike an aid deal with the IMF, and Hungary's CDS rose 15 bps to 277 bps.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)