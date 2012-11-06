LONDON, Nov 6 Emerging shares rose on Tuesday, tracking Western markets and led by robust gains in Russia and South Africa, though Turkish stocks came off record highs hit a day earlier on a credit rating upgrade. MSCI's emerging stocks rose 0.35 percent, though the mood was cautious ahead of a knife-edge U.S. presidential election. Stocks in Istanbul slipped 0.3 percent after rising 1.8 percent on Monday for their biggest daily gain since end-August after Fitch raised Turkey's sovereign rating to investment grade. The lira gained 0.26 percent against the dollar, hitting a three-month high, and benchmark bond yields stayed at record lows. "We expect the positive mood in the (Turkish) forex market to continue after Fitch's upgrade," wrote Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities in Istanbul. Russian stocks rose 0.5 percent after data showed Russia's service sector grew at its fastest rate in 17 months in October. South Africa's benchmark equity index rose 0.4 percent, hitting a lifetime high as shares of platinum mining firms and financial companies gained. In central Europe, Hungarian stocks rose over 0.4 percent. The minister in charge of the country's talks with international lenders said it could finance its debt in the forint markets now. Aid discussions could resume this year, he added. The Czech crown fell 0.34 percent after the data showed industrial production fell 7.1 percent on an annual basis in September, indicating the Czech economy likely stayed in recession in the third quarter. The Czech Republic cut interest rates last week, reducing the main rate to 0.05 percent, among the lowest in the world. Earlier Hong Kong shares fell for the second straight day after closing at their highest level of the year on Friday as investors took profits. Shanghai stocks fell 0.38 percent after hitting an 11-day high on Monday. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by John Stonestreet)