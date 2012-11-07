LONDON Nov 7 Emerging equities rose to
three-week highs on Wednesday and currencies firmed as the
re-election of President Barack Obama is expected to maintain
accommodative U.S. policies and keep cash flowing to world
markets.
Emerging equities rose 0.8 percent. Asian markets
from Seoul to Mumbai rose around half percent and Hong Kong
equities jumped 0.7 percent for the first gain in three days.
Obama's win over Republican Mitt Romney means the Federal
Reserve's money-printing programmes will probably stay in place.
That has pushed down the dollar and U.S. bond yields and boosted
riskier assets.
"For emerging markets it's clearly a positive in that
policy will remain one of weak dollar which is supportive for
EM," said Gaelle Blanchard, an emerging markets strategist at
Societe Generale in London.
She said that for the time being investors had put aside
concerns over the upcoming "fiscal cliff" debate, an expected
fight over automatic budget cuts.
The Korean won led Asian currency gains, touching 14-month
highs to the greenback.
Emerging European equities rose 0.7 percent,
led by Russia which gained 1 percent. Turkish and South
African stocks were just off record highs hit this week.
Regional currencies firmed modestly, with the Polish zloty
and Hungarian forint up 0.2 percent versus the euro
and the rouble rising 0.2 percent to the dollar
The Turkish lira extended gains fuelled by this week's
ratings upgrade from Fitch, hitting new six-month highs.
Investors were focusing on Poland where the central bank is
widely expected to cut interest rates. Markets are pricing 100
basis points of rate cuts in the next six months.
"No surprise on the rate cut decision but we think the
market is being too aggressive in pricing rate cuts. The
post-meeting statement is key to see how dovish the central bank
may be," Blanchard said
Czech crown lagged, falling to a new three-month low
due to the central bank's ultra-dovish stance.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)