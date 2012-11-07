LONDON Nov 7 Emerging equities rose to three-week highs on Wednesday and currencies firmed as the re-election of President Barack Obama is expected to maintain accommodative U.S. policies and keep cash flowing to world markets.

Emerging equities rose 0.8 percent. Asian markets from Seoul to Mumbai rose around half percent and Hong Kong equities jumped 0.7 percent for the first gain in three days.

Obama's win over Republican Mitt Romney means the Federal Reserve's money-printing programmes will probably stay in place. That has pushed down the dollar and U.S. bond yields and boosted riskier assets.

"For emerging markets it's clearly a positive in that policy will remain one of weak dollar which is supportive for EM," said Gaelle Blanchard, an emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale in London.

She said that for the time being investors had put aside concerns over the upcoming "fiscal cliff" debate, an expected fight over automatic budget cuts.

The Korean won led Asian currency gains, touching 14-month highs to the greenback.

Emerging European equities rose 0.7 percent, led by Russia which gained 1 percent. Turkish and South African stocks were just off record highs hit this week. .

Regional currencies firmed modestly, with the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint up 0.2 percent versus the euro and the rouble rising 0.2 percent to the dollar .

The Turkish lira extended gains fuelled by this week's ratings upgrade from Fitch, hitting new six-month highs.

Investors were focusing on Poland where the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates. Markets are pricing 100 basis points of rate cuts in the next six months.

"No surprise on the rate cut decision but we think the market is being too aggressive in pricing rate cuts. The post-meeting statement is key to see how dovish the central bank may be," Blanchard said

Czech crown lagged, falling to a new three-month low due to the central bank's ultra-dovish stance.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)