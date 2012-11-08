LONDON Nov 8 Asian stocks underperformed generally weak global equity markets on Thursday as investors worried about China's leadership transition and fiscal crisis in the United States.

In Europe, Poland's zloty kept falling after Wednesday's interest rate cut, while the Czech crown was weaker after news of a slightly faster-than-expected rise in unemployment.

Broader emerging stocks fell one percent after rising to three-week highs on Wednesday. Investors refocused on fears that U.S. politicians won't act fast enough to stop spending cuts and tax rises coming into force at the turn of the year.

Hong Kong shares slid 2.4 percent, as investors took profits on recent outperformers. Shanghai shares also fell 1.63 percent, hitting their lowest in a week.

Chinese President Hu Jintao vowed reforms to keep the economy on track to double in size by 2020, in remarks prepared for delivery at the Communist Party Congress meeting.

"There appears to have been endless speculation about whether a major (Chinese) public sector stimulus might appear," said Andrew Milligan, Head of Global Strategy at Standard Life Investments.

"The realisation has grown though that as long as the economy stabilises - and it looks to be doing so - then it may well be into 2013 or even 2014 before the new administration decides in what direction to take its reform programme."

The zloty fell 0.6 percent against the euro, hitting its lowest since Oct 26 after Poland's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on Wednesday, the first cut in three years.

Its governor said it may ease monetary policy again as soon as next month.

The Czech crown fell 0.3 percent against the euro, hitting a 3-1/2-month low, after the Labour Ministry said the Czech unemployment rate rose to 8.5 percent of the workforce in October.

Russian stocks fell one percent, hitting a two-month low, after Brent slumped 4 percent in the previous session, putting pressure on Russian equities, before inching above $107 per barrel.

Hungarian shares rose a half-percent, bucking the downward trend in emerging stocks. The forint fell a half-percent against the euro, to its lowest in over a week, on news of a lower-than-expected trade surplus, according to preliminary data.

The Serbian dinar rose 0.6 percent ahead of a central bank review of interest rates due later today. A Reuters poll showed mixed expectations.

