LONDON Dec 21 Emerging stocks fell on Friday
after U.S. budget talks stalled, but Romania's leu bucked the
risk averse trend to hit a six-month high against the euro on
signs a new government would be approved.
MSCI's emerging equities dropped 0.9 percent,
pulling further away from eight-month highs as shares fell
across emerging Europe. Russian shares slipped 0.7
percent and Turkish shares eased further from record
highs hit earlier in the week.
The Shanghai Composite Index - the largest component
of the emerging markets index - fell 0.7 percent on weakness in
alcohol and resource-related sectors.
MSCI's world equity index also fell, hit by
a setback in U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of
automatic tax hikes and spending cuts.
"Having had a bit of optimism over the fiscal cliff we are
seeing that unwind a bit and all risky assets are under
pressure," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist
at Capital Economics.
The Romanian leu hit its highest level since late
June, helped by expectations parliament will approve Prime
Minister Victor Ponta's new government on Friday, bringing some
political stability as the country seeks a deal with the
International Monetary Fund.
Hungarian five-year credit default swaps rose 12 basis
points to 285 from 273, shrugging off a decision by rating
agency Fitch to upgrade its outlook on the country - Central
Europe's most indebted - to stable from negative.
Hungary's forint weakened 0.7 percent, pulling
back from overnight gains.
"The Fitch move in a way reflected the market rally, the
market has already responded to the improvement in Hungary's
situation which was due to the general improvement in risk
appetite," Shearing said.