LONDON Jan 30 South African stocks hit record highs for a second straight day on Wednesday, reflecting a buoyant tone on higher-yielding emerging markets, while Egypt's crisis raised the cost of insuring the country's debt.

South African stocks, which tend to be among lead movers when investors are taking an upbeat view of the global economy, are also benefiting from a weak rand currency, which fell a fifth of a percent against the dollar towards near-three-year lows.

Broader emerging equities gained 0.33 percent, pulled up by a 1 percent rise in Chinese share markets. Russian equities rose 0.45 percent, driven by domestically-focused consumer stocks.

The cost of insuring Egyptian debt as measured by five-year credit default swaps rose to 495 basis points - the highest level in almost three weeks - from 465 bps at Tuesday's close, according to Markit.

Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flew to Germany on Wednesday to convince Europe of his democratic credentials, leaving behind a country in crisis after a wave of violence that has killed more than 50 people.

The Egyptian pound tested record lows, though its stock market recovered from the previous day's four-week lows.

The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar, supported by strong oil prices and rising risk appetite, but other emerging European currencies remained broadly flat.

"The last two days have been hectic so this is more of a consolidation," said Societe Generale's emerging markets strategist Benoit Anne.

(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Patrick Graham)