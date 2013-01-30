LONDON Jan 30 South African stocks hit record
highs for a second straight day on Wednesday, reflecting a
buoyant tone on higher-yielding emerging markets, while Egypt's
crisis raised the cost of insuring the country's debt.
South African stocks, which tend to be among lead
movers when investors are taking an upbeat view of the global
economy, are also benefiting from a weak rand currency,
which fell a fifth of a percent against the dollar towards
near-three-year lows.
Broader emerging equities gained 0.33 percent,
pulled up by a 1 percent rise in Chinese share markets. Russian
equities rose 0.45 percent, driven by
domestically-focused consumer stocks.
The cost of insuring Egyptian debt as measured by five-year
credit default swaps rose to 495 basis points - the highest
level in almost three weeks - from 465 bps at Tuesday's close,
according to Markit.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flew to Germany on
Wednesday to convince Europe of his democratic credentials,
leaving behind a country in crisis after a wave of violence that
has killed more than 50 people.
The Egyptian pound tested record lows, though its
stock market recovered from the previous day's
four-week lows.
The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar,
supported by strong oil prices and rising risk appetite, but
other emerging European currencies remained broadly flat.
"The last two days have been hectic so this is more of a
consolidation," said Societe Generale's emerging markets
strategist Benoit Anne.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Patrick Graham)