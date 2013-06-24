LONDON, June 24 Emerging stocks fell for a fifth
straight day to one-year lows on Monday, led by a drop in
Chinese stocks on worries about tight monetary policy, and the
Turkish lira hovered above record lows.
Risky emerging markets have been under pressure from
indications the Federal Reserve will withdraw the bond-buying
stimulus which has propelled yield-seeking investors overseas,
and from concern about a slowdown in Chinese growth.
China's central bank has engineered a tightening of cash in
money markets as it tries to rein in excessive credit growth,
especially in the lightly regulated "shadow banking" sector,
seeing interest rates spike to 25 percent or higher for some
deals late last week.
"The China story is something that people are aware of and
keeping an eye on, but broadly people are still digesting the
comments of the Fed," RBS emerging markets analyst Mohammed
Kazmi said.
"When there is a broad emerging markets sell-off, investors
will be looking at stories which are looking negative. At the
moment it is Turkey, where we still have protests, and possible
strikes in South Africa."
The MSCI emerging stocks index fell 1 percent to
its lowest since June 2012, after dropping 6 percent last week,
its biggest weekly loss in over a year.
China shares fell more than 5 percent on
Monday to record their biggest daily loss since August 2009,
driven by financial stocks, after the central bank said
liquidity in the country's financial system was "reasonable".
The Turkish lira held above record lows after the
central bank said it would sell at least $150 million on days
when funding is provided from the policy rate.
Anti-government protests have dented the appeal of Turkey,
which is heavily dependent on foreign investor flows.
Turkey's five-year credit default swaps rose nine basis
points to 230 bps, according to Markit, fresh 11-month highs.
Turkish CDS have risen a steep 100 bps this month.
The rand fell more than 1 percent and South Africa's
CDS rose 6 bps to 252 bps, fresh four-year highs. South Africa
has suffered from strikes in the mining sector in recent months.
South African president Nelson Mandela's health was
described as "critical" late on Sunday.
The shekel, which the central bank has attempted to
weaken in recent weeks, dipped 0.25 percent to 13-day lows ahead
of a central bank rate decision. A minority of analysts see a
quarter-point cut.
"We are leaning towards a cut," analysts at Societe Generale
said in a note.
"An unchanged decision would send a message to the market
that the central bank's commitment to weakening the shekel is
not set in stone."