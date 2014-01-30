By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Jan 30 The Russian rouble hit record
lows against the euro on Thursday and currencies in South Africa
and Hungary hit multi-year troughs in the latest wave of an
emerging market asset sell-off threatening global economic
stability.
India's finance ministry also said the country would take
any steps necessary to ensure financial market calm.
Russia's central bank pledged to make unlimited
interventions if the rouble's exchange rate strays outside of
its target corridor. Romania indirectly
intervened to prop up the leu.
Faced with the same kind of risk-averse mood among
investors, Hungary cut back a sale of 12-month Treasury bills in
which yields were driven up by almost 67 basis points.
Fears about emerging economies intensified after moves this
week by Turkey, South Africa and India failed to halt a
wholesale capital flight. The Federal Reserve's decision to
withdraw more of its monetary stimulus and weak Chinese data
added to the concerns.
"The pressure on these currencies has been relentless and it
seems like places like South Africa, Hungary and Turkey are
trying to force policymakers to bring real rates to much higher
levels," said Manik Narain, emerging market strategist at UBS.
"Rate hikes have been effectively rejected by the currency
markets... Institutional investors have remained faithful (but)
it may be that some of these positions are starting to crack."
The benchmark MSCI emerging equity index fell 0.8 percent
to a fresh 4-1/2 month low.
The huge outflows from emerging markets were triggered by
the Fed's decision to taper off a huge stimulus package that has
pumped money into the world financial system, much of it going
into higher-yielding emerging market investments.
TUMBLING
Russia's central bank said it would launch unlimited FX
interventions if the rouble's exchange rate strays outside of
the corridor it targets against a dollar-euro currency basket.
Earlier, the Russian rouble hit a record low of 48.21 per
euro on Thursday and also fell to the lowest
level since March 2009 against the dollar.
The five-year Russian bond yield hit a 16-month
high, with the yield rising 70 basis points this week alone.
Romania's central bank intervened indirectly in the market
to support the currency, bringing the leu up around 0.4 percent
against the euro.
Hungary's forint fell 1 percent to a fresh two-year low of
312.65 per euro, extending losses made after the
country's central bank delivered a surprise 15 basis points rate
cut last week.
Budapest was forced to cut its 12-month bill sale by 15
billion forint ($66.30 million) at Thursday's auction, with the
average yield jumping 67 bps from the previous sale just two
weeks ago.
The Turkish lira fell more than 1 percent to 2.2810 per
dollar, approaching record lows set earlier this week and
fully erasing gains made after the central bank surprised the
market with a whopping 425 basis point rate hike.
Local stocks lost 1.3 percent. The lira's one-month
implied volatility shot above 20 percent on Wednesday,
its highest in nearly 5 years.
The South African rand also ignored a surprise 50 basis
point hike from the central bank on Wednesday, hitting a fresh
five-year low of 11.38 per dollar.
The yield on benchmark government bonds jumped 36
bps to 7.36 percent.
Pressure is mounting on other central banks to act to
counter inflation and support their currencies, including
Mexico.
The peso hit 18-month lows last week and the
country's inflation has shot up well above the central bank's
limit this month. The central bank said on Wednesday it is
weighing whether monetary policy needs adjusting.
