LONDON Feb 10 The lira and the forint fell more than half a percent on Monday, weakening against a generally positive backdrop for emerging assets after weak U.S. jobs data helped pare stimulus withdrawal bets.

The Ukrainian hryvnia continued to extend gains after last week's central bank decision to impose some capital curbs, shrugging off a Fitch decision to cut the country's credit rating to CCC following similar moves by two other agencies.

The lira however fell and Turkish stocks eased 0.8 percent after Standard and Poor's late on Friday cut the outlook on Turkey's rating to negative from stable, citing unpredictable policies and hard landing risks.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, said the S&P move was hitting sentiment on the lira which has clawed back some January losses after big rate hikes at the end of the month.

"We had quite a good week for the lira last week and there is not much room for further recovery, as the central bank is not creating confidence that it has a monetary policy that makes the lira attractive. The rate hike only took place because the market forced it," Leuchtmann said.

Broader emerging currencies were marginally higher however, and MSCI's emerging equity index was flat. Chinese shares closed at their highest in nearly six weeks.

The dollar was flat against major currencies and U.S. Treasury yields fell after Friday's jobs data.

Markets are likely to remain rangebound before this week's testimony in Congress by Janet Yellen, the new head of the Federal Reserve, widely known for her support of ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy.

The other weak link of the day was the Hungarian forint which is down 6 percent this year against the dollar and almost 5 percent to the euro as expectations have built of more interest rate cuts despite the fragile backdrop.

Unicredit analysts advised clients to re-enter long dollar positions against the forint "in view of structurally weak fundamentals, a continued policy easing bias and event risks in the lead up to the elections in April".

"The policy of continued easing in an environment of potential EM contagion is risky and will mean further pressure on the forint," they added.

The day's outperformer was the hryvnia which rose 1 percent to an 11-day high after the imposition of capital curbs, buoyed also by Russia's affirmation that it was committed to giving Ukraine the next tranche of a $15 billion loan.

The move has stabilised the currency, raising it almost 5 percent from 4-1/2-year lows hit last Wednesday.

Traders in Kiev said the central bank's stipulation of a 6-day gap between dollar purchase orders and the actual transaction had hit demand for hard currency while the central bank had purchased dollars at 8.54 hryvnia on Friday.

"The real (exchange rate) battle will start next Tuesday because actual dollar demand hasn't disappeared. Demand is still there from importers," a trader said.

"It's like people are standing in line to buy sausage and you tell them, 'wait another week'. People won't go home, the queue will just get longer."

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)