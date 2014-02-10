(Updates prices, adds Ukraine CDS, Hungary comment, Latam FX)
By Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Feb 10 The lira fell half a percent
against the dollar and the forint dropped 1 percent versus the
euro on Monday on concern about monetary policy in Turkey and
Hungary.
The backdrop for emerging assets was generally positive,
however, after weak U.S. jobs data on Friday reduced
expectations that the Federal Reserve might speed up the rate of
tapering of its monetary stimulus.
The Ukrainian hryvnia continued to extend gains after last
week's central bank decision to impose some capital curbs, but
debt insurance costs hit two-month highs.
The lira fell 0.5 percent and Turkish stocks eased
0.9 percent after Standard and Poor's cut the outlook
on Turkey's rating to negative from stable late on Friday,
citing unpredictable policies and risks of economic shocks.
Ulrich Leuchtmann, a currency strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt, said the S&P move was hitting sentiment on the lira
which has clawed back some January losses after big rate hikes
at the end of last month.
"We had quite a good week for the lira last week and there
is not much room for further recovery, as the central bank is
not creating confidence that it has a monetary policy that makes
the lira attractive. The rate hike only took place because the
market forced it," Leuchtmann said.
Broader emerging currencies were steady to slightly softer,
with the Brazilian real dropping 0.7 percent.
MSCI's emerging equity index edged down 0.1
percent. Chinese shares closed at their highest level in nearly
six weeks.
The dollar was flat against major currencies and U.S.
Treasury yields fell after Friday's jobs data.
Markets are likely to remain rangebound before this week's
testimony in Congress by Janet Yellen, the new head of the
Federal Reserve, widely known for her support of ultra-loose
U.S. monetary policy.
The other weak link of the day was the Hungarian forint
which is down 6 percent this year against the
dollar and almost 5 percent to the euro as expectations have
built of more interest rate cuts despite the fragile backdrop.
Citi analysts said Hungary could replace India in the BIITS
grouping - its name for the so-called Fragile Five currencies of
Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa.
"Currencies originally believed to be good risk currencies
are now fluctuating towards the BIITS group, despite their
better macro headline figures," they said in a note.
"Hungary is case in point."
The day's outperformer was the hryvnia which rose as much as
1.5 percent to an 11-day high after the imposition of the
capital curbs which slapped restrictions on some types of
foreign currency purchases.
The move has stabilised the currency, raising it almost 5
percent from 4-1/2-year lows hit last Wednesday.
The central bank offered to buy dollars at 8.49 hryvnia per
dollar, compared with 8.54 on Friday.
But five-year credit default swaps rose 38 basis points to
1,088 bps, their highest level in two months, according to
Markit.
Leuchtmann said the currency would enjoy only a short-term
gain from the capital controls.
"It leads to stabilisation but it is something that will
hurt the hryvnia in the medium to long run, making it much more
difficult to attract foreign capital in the future."
Fitch cut Ukraine's rating by two notches on Friday to CCC
from B- and kept the outlook at negative, citing rising
political instability.
